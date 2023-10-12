Agency Guacamole: Biolage Professional Wins Allure Magazine's Prestigious 'Best of Beauty' Award

Biolage Professional is Excited to be Named a Winner in the 2023 Allure "Best of Beauty" Awards for the Strength Recovery Shampoo and Conditioning Cream

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Biolage Professional, a worldwide leader in salon haircare, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the coveted Allure magazine "Best of Beauty" Award for its innovative Strength Recovery Shampoo and Conditioning Cream.





Allure has been an icon in the beauty industry for over 25 years and bestows this award only to the best-of-the-best products that demonstrate efficacy, excellence and integrity. Products go through months of testing, conducted by seasoned editors who work to determine the quality of the product against the hundreds of others in their respective categories.

After advancing through multiple rounds of intense judging, the Biolage Strength Recovery Shampoo and Conditioning Cream are being recognized as a leading shampoo and conditioner duo in their product category. Infused with 100% vegan squalane (a skincare super-ingredient), the Strength Recovery Shampoo and Conditioning Cream work together to repair hair damage and prevent new damage from occurring.

"We are so excited to be recognized by Allure," says Senior Vice President, Head of Brand Martha Glenn. "When we launched the Strength Recovery line, we knew we were creating a new approach to hair repair that not only reflected our brand's heritage in combining the best of nature and science but could restore even the most damaged hair. Knowing that the Allure Best of Beauty Awards is one of the most respected awards programs, we feel so honored to receive such a high accolade."

Launched in late 2022, the Strength Recovery collection introduced unique damage repair formulas that are rooted in green science and sustainable technologies. Leveraging vegan squalane ethically sourced from olives, these formulas reduce breakage and leave hair softer, smoother and stronger. The Shampoo gently cleanses the hair and scalp while adding softness and smoothness without weight. It was recognized in 2023 by the SELF magazine "Healthy Beauty" Awards as the best shampoo for dry or damaged hair. The Conditioning Cream has a creamy texture that leaves hair stronger after one use with 3x more moisture*. Both products are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-, mineral oil-, and colorant-free formulas.

The Strength Recovery Shampoo and Conditioning Cream make up part of the Strength Recovery collection, which also includes the Strength Recovery Deep Treatment Mask and the Strength Repairing Spray. The entire collection is available for purchase at Ulta Beauty, Hair.com and on Amazon.

*system of Strength Recovery System of Shampoo and Conditioning Cream vs. non-conditioning shampoo.

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL:

In 1990, Biolage Professional was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients, and known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage Professional is recognized worldwide as a leader in salon haircare, offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals-and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage Professional is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards and is proud to announce that as of August 1, 2022, the brand is 100% vegan, cruelty-free approved under the Leaping Bunny program by Cruelty Free International, and its signature bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement, and we invite you to join us.

