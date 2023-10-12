Loopio Unveils New Holistic Approach to Response Management and Innovative Product Features at Its 2023 Product Summit

New additions will enable customers to respond more strategically to RFPs, security questionnaires, due diligence questionnaires, and general sales questions, maximizing their chances of winning new business.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Today, Loopio, the leading response management software company, held its inaugural Product Summit where innovative product features and a strategic framework that supports teams from start to finish through the proposal process were unveiled, ushering in a new era of response management.

The 2023 Loopio Product Summit

In this brand-new conference, attendees got a first look at tech advancements shaping how teams will tackle proposals and questionnaires in 2024, and the future of response management.

Key announcements made at Loopio's Product Summit include:

Introducing the Response Management Loop Framework: To help companies win in 2024, proposal and sales teams will need to work together to influence the full buying cycle. A framework for any team that responds to RFPs, questionnaires, or bids of any kind, the Response Management Loop provides a holistic approach that proposal, sales, and technical teams can use to work together, and successfully win more business.

To help companies win in 2024, proposal and sales teams will need to work together to influence the full buying cycle. A framework for any team that responds to RFPs, questionnaires, or bids of any kind, the Response Management Loop provides a holistic approach that proposal, sales, and technical teams can use to work together, and successfully win more business. Evaluate Sales Opportunities With Go/No-Go in Salesforce: 75% of Loopio customers are using Salesforce as their CRM of choice. Now, Loopio customers will be able to qualify RFPs directly in Salesforce, enabling proposal and sales teams to strategically decide together which proposals to proceed with.

75% of Loopio customers are using Salesforce as their CRM of choice. Now, Loopio customers will be able to qualify RFPs directly in Salesforce, enabling proposal and sales teams to strategically decide together which proposals to proceed with. Craft Answers Using Secure, Generative AI: Using content found in each customer's content library, Loopio can generate high-quality, unique answers to questions in RFPs, security questionnaires, and more. Completed within a safe and secure environment, this will help customers get to an accurate and usable first draft faster.

Using content found in each customer's content library, Loopio can generate high-quality, unique answers to questions in RFPs, security questionnaires, and more. Completed within a safe and secure environment, this will help customers get to an accurate and usable first draft faster. Access Answers Anywhere With New Sales Knowledge Capabilities: The Loopio library is now accessible for sales teams from anywhere they work. With native integrations in Slack, Teams, and PowerPoint, combined with browser extensions that work across web apps like Gmail, Outlook, Google Docs, and more, sales teams can search for or generate answers to customer questions right from where they're working and without switching tabs.

During times of rapid change, challenging economic conditions, and the rise of generative AI, the need to respond strategically to sales opportunities is more important than ever before. With these new additions, Loopio will better equip response teams to master the end-to-end response management process, compound results and learnings over time, and set organizations up for long-term success.

"At Loopio, we see response management as more than just drafting and submitting RFPs," says Zak Hemraj, CEO and Co-founder of Loopio. "We view the response management process as a leverage point to drive significant impact on an organization's success. I'm confident that what we've introduced today will help our customers drive meaningful business results and influence their revenue growth."

To see the full list of features and release dates announced at Loopio's 2023 Product Summit, please visit the Loopio blog.

About Loopio

Loopio's response management platform helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, Security Questionnaires, and any sales question that appears at any point in the sales cycle. Currently serving over 1,500 companies globally at world-leading organizations, Loopio enables sales and proposal teams to respond faster, improve response accuracy, and win more business.

Founded in 2014, Loopio is one of Canada's fastest-growing technology scale-ups. It has been listed as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list for four consecutive years, and it has consistently been named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers. In 2021, Loopio raised a $200M strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners to fuel its next stage of growth.

To learn more about Loopio, visit loopio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Sara Stratton

Senior Brand Communications Manager

sara.stratton@loopio.com

SOURCE: Loopio

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792402/loopio-unveils-new-holistic-approach-to-response-management-and-innovative-product-features-at-its-2023-product-summit