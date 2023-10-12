The Watchlist by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Leveljump Healthcare, Kootenay Silver, Sendero Resources, Nextech3D.ai, and Canada Nickel Company Discussing their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / The Watchlist by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Leveljump Healthcare, Kootenay Silver, Sendero Resources, Nextech3D.ai, and Canada Nickel Company discussing their latest news.

The Watchlist by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. Announces the Acquisition of Four Diagnostic Imaging Clinics

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV:JUMP)(OTCQB:JMPHF)(FSE:75J) a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, has announced that, further to its news release dated September 14, 2023, it has closed the acquisition of four Alberta-based independent health facilities.

Kootenay Silver Announces Updated Promontorio/Maiden La Negra Resource Estimate

Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV:KTN) has announced an updated mineral resource estimate at the Promontorio-La Negra Project in Sonora Mexico. The resource estimate is an update of the Promontorio deposit and a maiden mineral resource estimate for the La Negra deposit 7km to the north. The two deposits are part of the Promontorio Mineral Belt and are considered a single project.

Sendero Resources Announces Trading Debut, Provides Exploration Update

Sendero Resources Corp. (TSX:SEND) announced that the Company commences trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV:SEND. Sendero provided both an overview of the newly listed company and an exploration update.

Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App For Trade Shows and Event Organizers

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers has announced a major milestone in the evolution of AR-powered event experiences. The Company's MapD business unit has integrated and launched its indoor navigation capabilities with ARway.ai's technology, opening up exciting new opportunities for event organizers.

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC) Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study for its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV:CNC)(OTCQX:CNIKF) today released results from the Bankable Feasibility Study for its innovative and wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, confirming significantly improved economics from its Preliminary Economic Analysis, with an after-tax NPV8% of $2.5 billion and IRR of 17.1%.

Interviews for The Watchlist by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Watchlist or to explore our other interviews visit The Watchlist by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

