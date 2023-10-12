Cloud9 Announces New League Sponsorship With Kia America

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Cloud9, a leading esports organization known for its excellence across several gaming titles, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking sponsorship with Kia America, one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the U.S. and an industry leader in sustainable mobility.





Kia Becomes the Official Automotive Partner of Cloud9

"Cloud9 is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in esports, and working with Kia allows us to do just that thanks to a mutual commitment to innovation, performance, and continuous improvement," said Jack Etienne, co-founder and CEO of Cloud9. "Kia shares our vision for innovation and excellence, and we are thrilled to explore the opportunities this sponsorship will bring to our fans and the esports community."

Kia is sponsoring with Cloud9 to empower its League Championship Series (LCS) team. As one of the top teams in the LCS every year, its drive, adaptability, and consistency made the Cloud9 team an obvious choice to help reach the top. Now, the team sets its sights on Worlds 2023 to harness its innovative power and prove once again that Cloud9 is a global powerhouse in League of Legends.

Cloud9 is excited to officially commence its sponsorship with Kia, proudly showcasing their presence on the global stage at Worlds this year. This collaboration will support Cloud9's League of Legends team, with a focus on creating unique content, engaging fan experiences, and exploring the intersection of technology, gaming, and automotive innovation.

Fans can look forward to exciting Kia sweepstakes, behind-the-scenes looks at how the Cloud9 team prepares for the world's largest League of Legends competition, and in-depth opportunities to meet the players and understand how they work. This sponsorship represents a new chapter for Cloud9 and Kia as they embark on this journey together.

About Cloud9

Cloud9 Esports Inc. is a leading esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in 2013 and has since become one of the most successful and recognizable esports teams in the world. Cloud9 has teams competing in various esports titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Kia America - About Us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit?www.kiamedia.com.?To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at?www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.?

Contact Information

Yangsin Lau Vazquez

Senior Marketing Manager

press@cloud9.gg

James Bell

Kia Corporate Communications

jbell@kiausa.com

SOURCE: Cloud9 Esports Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792511/cloud9-announces-new-league-sponsorship-with-kia-america