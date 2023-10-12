Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2023 | 22:26
Bloomberg: FSB Publishes Annual Progress Report on Climate-Related Disclosures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Bloomberg

58% of companies disclosed in line with at least five of the 11 recommended disclosures - but only 4% disclosed in line with all 11

Originally published by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures on www.fsb-tcfd.org

Today, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in 2015, published its sixth and final status report.

"This final report makes clear that we've made tremendous strides in bringing greater transparency to financial markets for both climate-related risks and opportunities," said Michael R. Bloomberg, Chair of the Task Force and Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies. "While there is still much more work to do, this progress provides the forward momentum necessary to more fully integrate climate data into the global economy and spur more private investment in clean energy. None of this would have been possible without the Financial Stability Board, its current and former Chairs, and its Secretariat, and we're grateful for their partnership and support."

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bloomberg
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792522/fsb-publishes-annual-progress-report-on-climate-related-disclosures

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
