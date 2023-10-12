Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) -Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce the following equity compensation for its directors, officers, employees, and consultants.

The Board has approved the following issuances:

A total of 850,000 stock options (" Options ") to directors, officers, employees, and consultants at an exercise price of $0.54 for a 5-year term;

") to directors, officers, employees, and consultants at an exercise price of $0.54 for a 5-year term; A total of 1,050,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to directors; and

") to directors; and A total of 1,485,000 performance share units ("PSUs") to officers, employees, and consultants.

The Board has also approved annual compensation to directors, with issuances commencing November 16, 2023, at exercise prices based on the close of trading on each anniversary as follows:

A total of 200,000 Options for a five-year term; and

A total of 70,000 RSUs for a five-year term.

Each RSU and PSU entitles the holder to receive, once vested, one common share of the Company. The number of common shares earned upon the vesting of the PSUs will be determined by the performance of each holder.

"The Company is pleased to incentivize those working closely with the Company in this manner, and greatly appreciates the hard work and performance of our team", said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

