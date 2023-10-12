GIMME Beauty: Durham Brands Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2023 Utah 100

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Durham Brands today announced it was named to the 2023 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Durham Brands ranked out of 100 companies and was honored at the 29th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

"We are honored to be recognized as a team among some incredible rapid growth companies in Utah. We strive to be a thought leader in the beauty and hair space and feel fortunate to service some of the largest retailers in America. We can't do all this without a great team, strong partners, and incredible customers," said Jeff Durham, CEO of Durham Brands.

"We congratulate all of this year's Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah's economy," said Jason Roberts, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "These companies further advance Utah's standing as an excellent place to do business."

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2018 and 2022.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.

About Durham Brands & GIMME Beauty

Durham Brands is an innovative Consumer Packaged Goods Company with distribution in over 23,000 retail locations across America. GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. According to Nielsen Market Data, the company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growing hair accessories. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

