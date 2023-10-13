Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) (the "Company") will release its third quarter 2023 operational and financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9, 2023, Eastern Standard Time ("EST"). The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EST.
Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call
|Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
|1-800-898-3989
|Local dial-in number:
|416-406-0743
|Toll Free (UK):
|00-80042228835
|Participant passcode:
|3255687#
|Webcast:
|https://alliedgold.com/investors/presentations/
Conference Call Replay
|Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
|1-800-408-3053
|Local dial-in number:
|905-694-9451
|Passcode:
|4272767#
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EST on November 10, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. EST on December 10, 2023.
About Allied Gold Corporation
Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Ethiopia and Egypt. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.
