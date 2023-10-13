Novotech Announces Key Leadership Appointments: Rick Farris, North America Managing Director and Dr. David Ng, Global Vice President of Biometrics and Data

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2023, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities, announces significant senior executive hires to further expand services for Novotech's global biotech clients.



Rick Farris, a seasoned professional in the clinical research and life sciences industry, has taken on the role of Managing Director for North America which includes teams in San Francisco, Boston, Boulder, and Charleston with further expansions underway.

Dr. David Ng a specialist in biostatistics and biometrics has assumed the position of Global Vice President for Biometrics and Data Management.

Novotech's CEO Dr. John Moller expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to both Rick Farris and Dr. David Ng as they join the Novotech family. Their wealth of experience, proven expertise, and unwavering dedication to excellence in the clinical research and life sciences sector make them invaluable additions to our team. We are confident that their leadership and contributions will drive Novotech's continued growth and success."

"Rick's extensive background, with 22 years in biotech clinical research and drug development, complemented by over 30 years in the life sciences, makes him exceptionally qualified for this critical leadership role within our North American operations," stated Dr. Moller.

Dr. Moller highlighted Rick's substantial executive expertise, which encompasses a history with global CROs such as IQVIA. "Rick has led operations teams and played a key role in establishing global project management capabilities. His CRO background is diverse, including business development, client relations management, process reengineering, and consulting, with a specific focus on supporting biotech companies in bringing innovative drugs to market. Additionally, his areas of therapeutic expertise span reproductive health, oncology, diagnostic devices, and rare diseases."

"I am very excited to join Novotech, a CRO I have successfully partnered with in the past on large global programs. Novotech's approach to client partnership and biotech focus is very appealing to me. I am joining at an exciting time, where Novotech is further expanding the North America operations to serve the innovative biotech market," commented Rick.

Dr. David Ng's appointment as Novotech's Global VP of Biometrics and Data Management brings over three decades of biostatistics, data management, and strategic leadership. "He will lead a team of 350+ data managers in charge of helping sponsors with study design and statistical strategy," remarked Dr. Moller.

Most recently Dr. Ng served as VP of Biometrics for WuXi Clinical, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec. He also previously held senior and executive level roles at PPD, a division of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "His extensive track record will further expand our biostatistics services, from first-in-man to Phase IV trials, across a broad range of therapeutic areas," indicated Dr. Moller.

"The landscape of clinical trial designs is growing increasingly intricate, prompting biotech companies to seek more scalable solutions, particularly in the field of data quality and biometrics. I am very pleased to be taking on this important role at such an exciting time in Novotech's global growth program. The biometrics team is exceptional, and I look forward to expanding our presence and capabilities to further support our biotech clients," stated Dr. Ng.

Novotech has more than 3,000 employees operating across 25 geographies with 34 office locations, including Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Europe.

The CRO offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023 and the Best Cell & Gene Therapy CRO 2022 and 2023 awards. Additionally, the company was honored with the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award in 2023. Its commitment to collaboration is evident in the 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements it has signed over the past three years.

About Novotech

Founded in 1997, Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading Asia Pacific centred Contract Research Organization (CRO) with global execution capabilities.

The Company has established itself as a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and regulatory expertise. It has experience in over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech employs over 3,000 staff globally across 34 office locations.

Novotech is positioned to serve as a partner and ally to small and medium-sized biotech, biopharma and pharma sponsors seeking to conduct clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe.

