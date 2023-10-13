We are pleased to present our H1 2023 report. The key highlights are:



- Challenging operating environment due to simultaneous impact of WFH, interest rates and sustainability costs

- H1 capital value decline of 9.1% results in EPRA NAV of € 38.2 per June 2023

- H1 EPRA EPS of € 1.02, underpinned by 4.7% net rental growth (7.3% gross)

- EPRA vacancy rate at 7.3% at H1 2023, up 0.6% over the quarter

- Interim dividend set at € 0.75; new dividend policy to be proposed

- Strategic review: interim update



Please find the report and the presentation here: https://nsi.nl/news/download/d9ea9e99-0616-425b-a9e2-23538f5e9bb8/nsihalfyearresults-2023.pdf

