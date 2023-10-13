EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: CONFIRMATION OF LIQUIDATION



13.10.2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST

The liquidators of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (a liquidated entity) ("SIHNV") hereby confirm that the liquidation of SIHNV has been completed. SIHNV and its shares have now ceased to exist.



The Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited will now take the necessary measures to implement the de-listing in accordance with the timelines communicated previously.



Stellenbosch

13 October 2023





