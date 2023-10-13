Anzeige
Freitag, 13.10.2023

Dow Jones News
13.10.2023 | 10:28
MBH Corporation Plc: MBH Corporation Plc Announces Board And Leadership Team Changes, And Intention To Sell Four Group Companies To Further Support Group Growth Plans And Long-term Objectives

DJ MBH CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES BOARD AND LEADERSHIP TEAM CHANGES, AND INTENTION TO SELL FOUR GROUP COMPANIES TO FURTHER SUPPORT GROUP GROWTH PLANS AND LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES 

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H) 
MBH CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES BOARD AND LEADERSHIP TEAM CHANGES, AND INTENTION TO SELL FOUR GROUP COMPANIES TO FURTHER 
SUPPORT GROUP GROWTH PLANS AND LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES 
13-Oct-2023 / 08:57 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
London, 13 October 2023 MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, announced today a number 
of key changes to its board and leadership team and, subject to regulatory approvals, will sell four existing Group 
companies: Acacia Training, Academy 1 Group, Logistica Holdings & Samuel Hobson. 

The changes, which are applicable as of 13 October 2023 relate to the Board and Leadership team structure as follows: 

   -- The following Board members (namely Kevin Hanbury, Callum Laing, Lisa Maynard-Atem, Kevin Potter, Melissa 
  Shea, Vicky Smith and Victoria Sylvester) will resign as of today. 
   -- Paul Seabridge will become Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer. Paul is currently head of the MBH 
  Leisure vertical and Principal of several MBH Group companies within the Leisure vertical - and will replace Callum 
  Laing, Non-Executive Chair - and Victoria Sylvester, Chief Executive Officer, who are stepping down from their 
  roles. At the age of 21, Paul had already started, bought and sold a business and he has been a successful 
  entrepreneur throughout his 23-year career to date, with expertise in over 100 mergers and acquisitions in 11 
  different countries across multiple industries. Due to his extensive career in M&A, Paul has been involved in many 
  joint ventures and special purpose vehicles related to his previous endeavours. In 2020, Paul started the MBH 
  Leisure vertical with the acquisition of Robinsons Caravans and has gone on to grow the vertical through the 
  successfully integrated acquisitions of White Arches, Golden Castle Caravans and Lincoln Leisure Vehicles. 
   -- Mo Miah joins the MBH Board and leadership team as Executive Director. Mo is currently the Group Chief 
  Financial Officer of the Falcon Recreation Group and Chief Financial Officer of the MBH Leisure Vertical, bringing 
  considerable experience and expertise to MBH. Mo is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants 
  (ACCA) and started his career working at BDO Stoy Hayward, spending 7 years within audit and accountancy firms 
  before moving into industry. In 2020 Mo joined Robinsons Caravans Ltd as CFO, progressing to become CFO of the MBH 
  Leisure vertical, successfully overseeing several acquisitions during this time. 
   -- Susan Kwok, MBH Chief Financial Officer, will step down from her role at the end of October, however will 
  remain part of the MBH Finance Team until the end of the year. A replacement will be announced week commencing 16 
  October, subject to completing KYC. This replacement will also join the MBH Leadership team. 
   -- Stan Patey has agreed to remain on the MBH Board until a new independent non-executive director is 
  appointed. This is expected to occur week commencing 16 October and is subject to completing KYC. 

The existing MBH Board has also confirmed its intention to sell four MBH Group companies: Acacia Training, Academy 1 
Group, Logistica Holdings & Samuel Hobson - subject to regulatory approval. Acacia Training, Academy 1 Group and 
Logistica Holdings are currently part of the MBH Education vertical, with Samuel Hobson the founding member of the 
Group's Health vertical. Acacia Training was one of the founding companies within MBH, with all companies playing an 
important role in the Group's development over the past few years. 

Paul Seabridge holds 434,644 shares directly. Indirectly 786,819 shares are held by Falcon Recreation Group Ltd, to 
which Paul Seabridge is a controlling shareholder which represents 20.4%. 

Mo Miah holds 23,604 indirect ordinary shares in the Company, which represents 0.39% interest in the securities of the 
Company. 

Director: Paul Seabridge 

Current Directorships 

AARON BRIDGE VENTURES LIMITED 
AQUILA FOOD GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 
AYIA MANAGEMENT LIMITED 
BROXTONS EA LTD 
FALCON RECREATION GROUP LIMITED 
GOLDEN-CASTLE CARAVANS LIMITED 
HODDESDON DISTRIBUTION LIMITED 
HODDESDON TRANSPORT SERVICES LIMITED 
J&P VENTURES LLP 
JWD CAPITAL 2 LIMITED 
JWD CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC 
LINCOLN LEISURE VEHICLES LIMITED 
MILBRIDGE CONSTRUCTION LIMITED 
MILLENNIUM DOUGH COMPANY LIMITED 
OPULENTIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD 
OPULENTIA CAPITAL LTD 
OPULENTIA CAPITAL REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LTD 
OPULENTIA HOLDCO 2 LIMITED 
OPULENTIA SPV 10 LTD 
OPULENTIA SPV 13 LTD 
OPULENTIA SPV 4 LIMITED 
OPULENTIA SPV 5 LTD 
OPULENTIA SPV 6 LTD 
OPULENTIA SPV 8 LTD 
OPULENTIA SPV 9 LIMITED 
OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 15 LTD 
OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 16 LTD 
OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 17 LTD 
OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 18 LTD 
OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 19 LTD 
OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 21 LTD 
P.N. SHARPE LIMITED 
PREMIUM MOTORHOMES LIMITED 
PS ACCOUNT SERVICES LIMITED 
ROBINSONS CARAVANS HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 
ROBINSONS CARAVANS LIMITED 
ROBINSONS CARAVANS PARTNERSHIP LLP 
SEABRIDGE GROUP SERVICES LIMITED 
SEABSTRACH 2 LLP 
STRACHAN INVESTMENTS HOLDCO1 LIMITED 
SWITCH INTERNATIONAL TRAILERS (U.K.) LIMITED 
THE FIRE SAFETY COMPANY HOLDINGS LTD 
TWT LOGISTICS LIMITED 
UK SALADS LIMITED 
WHITE ARCHES CARAVANS (RUSHDEN) LIMITED 
WHITE ARCHES CARAVANS LIMITED 
Past Directorships in last 5 years 
3Ks ENGINEERING LTD 
3Ks ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD 
A1 ACE TRANSPORT SERVICES LTD 
C&B CONSTRUCTION PTY LTD 
CASCADE TAXI TRADING LTD 
CLAY HOLDINGS SPV LTD 
COALVILLE GLASS & GLAZING CO. LIMITED 
COALVILLE GLAZING HOLDCO LTD. 
COALVILLE WINDOW CO. LIMITED 
COETUS LEISURE HOLDCO LIMITED 
CONSORTIA VENTURES LTD 
CRUNCH DMC LTD 
CYNTA LIMITED 
CYNTA LTD 
DRAGON ENGINEERING SERVICES LTD 
ENZO GLOBAL LTD 
FARRELL ESTATE AGENCIES LTD 
GJKLMPP LLP 
I J RECRUIT LTD 
INGLIS JANE LTD 
J&P CAPITAL 3 LTD 
J&P CAPITAL 4 LTD 
J&P CAPITAL LTD 
J&P VENTURES MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD 
J&P VENTURES TOPCO LTD 
JGP CAPITAL LLP 
JWD CAPITAL 3 LTD 
JWD CAPITAL 4 LTD 
JWD CAPITAL 5 LTD 
KK850 LTD 
KLEINSMAN 2 LTD 
KLEINSMAN 3 LTD 
KLEINSMAN GLOBAL LLC 
KLEINSMAN MR LTD 
KLEINSMAN RE LTD 
LEARNING LINKS SERVICES LTD 
LEARNING LINKS SERVICES LTD 
LOGISTICA TRAINING LTD 
MOSAIC ISLAND LTD 
NJT MARKETING SERVICES LTD 
NORTH YORKSHIRE TAXI COMPANY LTD 
OPULENTIA CAPITAL REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LTD 
OPULENTIA LTD 
OPULENTIA MADRID OFFICE LTD 
OPULENTIA PARTNERS LLP 
OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 17 LTD 
OPULENTIA SPV HOLDCO 20 LTD 
PBL TRADING 2 LTD 
PBL TRADING LTD 
PENNAX PLC 
PROGRESS RECRUITMENT PARTNERS LLP 
PROGRESS RECRUITMENT SOLUTIONS LTD 
Director: Mo Miah 
Current Directorships 
WHITE ARCHES CARAVANS LTD 
PN SHARPE LTD 
WHITE ARCHES CARAVANS (RUSHDEN) LTD 
ROBINSONS CARAVANS PARTNERSHIP LLP 
LINCOLN LEISURE VEHICLES LTD 
GOLDEN CASTLE CARAVANS LTD 
PREMIUM MOTORHOMES LTD 
FALCON RECREATION GROUP LTD 
ROBINSONS CARAVANS LTD 
ROBINSONS CARAVANS HOLDING COMPANY LTD 

Paul Seabridge and Mo Miah: 

1. Do not have any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; 
2. Have not been a director of a company which has been placed in receivership, insolvent liquidation, administration, 
been subject to a voluntary arrangement or any composition or arrangement with its creditors generally or any class of 
its creditors whilst he was a director of that company or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a director of that 
company; 
3. Have not been a partner in any partnership which has been placed in insolvent liquidation, administration or been 
the subject of a partnership voluntary arrangement whilst he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months 
after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership; 
4. Have not been the owner of any assets or a partner in any partnership which has been placed in receivership whilst 
he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership; 
5. Have not been publicly criticised by any statutory or regulatory authority (including recognised professional 
bodies); or 
6. Have not been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of any company or from acting in the management or 
conduct of the affairs of a company. 

For IR and media enquiries: 
MBH Corporation 
Charlotte Fordham 
charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com 
+44 (0) 770 396 3953 
Corporate Adviser 
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 
Brian Stockbridge 
brian@first-sentinel.com 
+44 (0) 7858 888 007 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
Paul Seabridge commented: "I am extremely excited and motivated to be able to lead MBH as it takes its next steps of 
development and growth globally. There are numerous new opportunities that we are already working on and we have a very 
healthy pipeline of new companies that are committed to becoming part of the MBH Corporation over the coming months. 
As I take on the role of Chair and Chief Executive Officer at MBH, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Vikki 
Sylvester and team for their leadership of MBH. Vikki and I will continue to partner closely until the end of Quarter 1 
next year as we transition to the new team". 
 
Victoria Sylvester commented: "Paul Seabridge is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a diverse background 
of experiences and an excellent track record of buying and developing business from diverse sectors. He has exceptional 
strategic & tactical capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience in markets at different 
stages of development. I am confident that Paul and his new team are well positioned to deliver long-term growth and 
value for all stakeholders. I am personally very proud of what we have built at MBH over the past few years and want to 
thank the outgoing leadership team and Board for their unwavering commitment and support". 

About MBH Corporation 

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges 
(M8H:GR) and the Aquis Exchange (M8H) in London. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple 
geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration 
strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive 
acquisition of excellent companies. 
mbhcorporation.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BPNYZL95 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     M8H 
LEI Code:   213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 
Sequence No.: 278013 
EQS News ID:  1748649 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1748649&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2023 03:57 ET (07:57 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
