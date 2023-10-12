Sharecare, Inc.: Sharecare confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Claritas Capital

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, confirmed that it has received an unsolicited preliminary non-binding proposal from Claritas Capital to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company, not already beneficially owned by Claritas and its affiliated funds, for cash consideration of between $1.35 and $1.80 per share. Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Company's Board of Directors will carefully review Claritas' proposal with the Board's advisors and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of the Company and all of its stockholders.



Sharecare stockholders do not need to take any action at this time. There is no certainty that any transaction will be consummated, and Sharecare does not intend to comment further unless it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate. The proposal was required to be disclosed by Claritas under Regulation 13D by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

