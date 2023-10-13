MCPHY ENERGY SA: McPhy Announces the Lift of the CEOG Project Suspension

The suspension of the CEOG project is lifted following notification from the customer

This order includes the delivery of a high power electrolyzer, 16 MW Augmented McLyzer

Grenoble, October 13th, 2023 - 8:00 am CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces the lift of the CEOG project suspension which was formally notified by Siemens Energy.

As a reminder, the CEOG project includes the production of hydrogen thanks to a high power electrolyzer, Augmented McLyzer 16 MW, supplied by McPhy, linked to a solar photovoltaic park, coupled with a hydrogen storage unit and high-power fuel cells to reduce the carbon footprint related to the supply of electricity to 10,000 households in French Guiana.

This resumption follows the suspension by the customer of the execution of its order, announced in April, which resulted in the delay of the CEOG project and postponement of the supply of the electrolyzer by McPhy. Following this lift, McPhy has taken actions to resume the project execution and to provide the full supply of its equipment within the second half of 2024.

Upcoming financial event: 2023 Annual Revenue: February 5, 2024, after market close

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations



Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99

mcphy@newcap.eu



Media Relations



Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

mcphy@newcap.eu





Follow us on

@McPhyEnergy