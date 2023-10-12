MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023.

On June 13, 2023, we entered into an agreement to sell an 81% interest in our SMART Brazil operations. The transaction is expected to close at the end of calendar 2023 or early 2024, subject to required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Accordingly, our SMART Brazil operations are classified as discontinued operations in the accompanying financial statements for all periods presented.

The following discussion relates to our continuing operations, which exclude SMART Brazil.

Fiscal 2023 Highlights for Continuing Operations

Net sales of $1.44 billion, up 3.3% versus fiscal year 2022

Record GAAP gross margin of 28.8%, up 80 basis points versus fiscal year 2022

Record Non-GAAP gross margin of 31.7%, up 250 basis points versus fiscal year 2022

GAAP EPS of $0.15 versus $0.41 in fiscal year 2022

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.52 versus $2.65 in fiscal year 2022

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights for Continuing Operations

Net sales of $316.7 million, down 12.6% versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP gross margin of 28.9%, up 290 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 31.7%, up 460 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP EPS of $1.17 versus $0.18 in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 versus $0.63 in the year-ago quarter

"Throughout fiscal 2023 the team has made significant progress in our transformational journey towards becoming an enterprise solutions company focused on higher quality revenue and improving gross margins. In the fourth quarter, in what remains a challenging global economic environment, non-GAAP gross margin increased to 31.7%, an improvement of 460 basis points from the same period last year, and non-GAAP earnings were $0.35 per share. In addition, we exited the fourth quarter with a strong balance sheet, including cash, cash equivalents and short term investments of $391 million," commented the Company's CEO Mark Adams.

Annual Financial Results of Continuing Operations GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in thousands, except per share amounts) FY23 FY22 FY21 FY23 FY22 FY21 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 443,264 $ 551,705 $ 486,205 $ 443,264 $ 551,705 $ 486,205 Intelligent Platform Solutions 749,708 440,986 344,757 749,708 440,986 344,757 LED Solutions 248,278 403,185 224,567 248,278 403,185 224,567 Total net sales $ 1,441,250 $ 1,395,876 $ 1,055,529 $ 1,441,250 $ 1,395,876 $ 1,055,529 Gross profit $ 415,171 $ 391,045 $ 237,973 $ 456,578 $ 408,082 $ 257,162 Operating income (loss) 8,745 67,176 (15,706 ) 179,794 177,461 83,484 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH 7,858 22,372 (43,150 ) 127,681 139,287 62,122 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.15 $ 0.41 $ (0.89 ) $ 2.52 $ 2.65 $ 1.23

Quarterly Financial Results of Continuing Operations GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Q4 FY23 Q3 FY23 Q4 FY22 Q4 FY23 Q3 FY23 Q4 FY22 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 105,181 $ 109,458 $ 134,611 $ 105,181 $ 109,458 $ 134,611 Intelligent Platform Solutions 145,432 170,854 144,730 145,432 170,854 144,730 LED Solutions 66,045 64,106 83,118 66,045 64,106 83,118 Total net sales $ 316,658 $ 344,418 $ 362,459 $ 316,658 $ 344,418 $ 362,459 Gross profit $ 91,585 $ 100,480 $ 94,420 $ 100,300 $ 108,990 $ 98,356 Operating income (loss) (1,639 ) (2,386 ) 23,060 30,295 42,327 41,866 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH 64,841 (19,648 ) 8,862 18,406 28,731 31,610 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.17 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.35 $ 0.57 $ 0.63

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.

Business Outlook

As of October 12, 2023, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2024:

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Net sales $275 million +/- $25 million - $275 million +/- $25 million Gross margin 28.5% +/- 1% 3% (A) 31.5% +/- 1% Operating expenses $82 million +/- $1 million ($15) million (B)(C) $67 million +/- $1 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(0.16) +/- $0.15 $0.31 (A)(B)(C)(D) $0.15 +/- $0.15 Diluted shares 55.6 million (1.6) million 54 million

Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 8 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 13 (C) Other adjustments included in operating expenses 2 (D) Estimated income tax effects (6 ) $ 17

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

SGH will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 results and related matters today, October 12, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-833-470-1428 in the U.S. or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations, using the access code 759938. The earnings presentation and a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Company's investor relations website (https://ir.smartm.com/investors/default.aspx) where they will remain available for approximately one year.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning or regarding future events and the future financial and operating performance of SGH; statements regarding the extent and timing or and expectations regarding SGH's future revenues and expenses and customer demand; statements regarding sale of the Company's SMART Brazil operations and expected closing timeline; and statements regarding the business and financial outlook for the next fiscal quarter described under "Business Outlook" above.

These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "could," and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide SGH's current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results or aspirations and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of SGH's control, including but not limited to, issues, delays or complications in integrating the operations of Stratus Technologies; global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, SGH's customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in SGH's operations or supply chain as a result of the downstream effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; the ability to manage SGH's cost structure, including SGH's success in implementing restructuring or other plans intended to improve SGH's operating efficiency; workforce reductions; uncertainties in the global macro-economic environment; changes in demand for SGH's segments; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; availability of our cash and cash equivalents; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of SGH's strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them or customers' negative reactions to them, including any resulting impairment of goodwill or gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt; the proposed divestiture of SMART Brazil, the failure to execute on the separation and transition of SMART Brazil and its business, the failure to satisfy all conditions to complete the proposed divestiture within the expected timeframe, and the failure to achieve the intended benefits of the sale of SMART Brazil and its business; limitations on, or changes in the availability of, supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil or in the LED market; reduction in, or termination of, incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; reversal of the valuation allowance for a significant portion of our deferred tax assets, including any potential inability to realize these assets in the future; prices for the end products of SGH's customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of SGH's limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and the continuing availability of borrowings under term loans and revolving lines of credit and our ability to raise capital through debt or equity financings. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in greater detail under the sections titled "Risk Factors," "Critical Accounting Estimates," "Results of Operations," "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk," and "Liquidity and Capital Resources" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such risks, uncertainties and factors as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, SGH does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date that the forward-looking statements were made.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH's financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company's past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations), acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, gains (losses) from changes in currency exchange rates, amortization of debt discount and other costs, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, other infrequent or unusual items and related tax effects and other tax adjustments. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in the Company's non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and other infrequent or unusual items.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about SGH's financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables below.

About SMART Global Holdings - SGH

At SGH, we design and develop high-performance, high-availability, enterprise solutions that help our customers solve for the future. Across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business, we focus on serving our customers by providing deep technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, build-to-order flexibility, and a commitment to best-in-class quality.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 25,

2023 May 26,

2023 August 26,

2022 August 25,

2023 August 26,

2022 August 27,

2021 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 105,181 $ 109,458 $ 134,611 $ 443,264 $ 551,705 $ 486,205 Intelligent Platform Solutions 145,432 170,854 144,730 749,708 440,986 344,757 LED Solutions 66,045 64,106 83,118 248,278 403,185 224,567 Total net sales 316,658 344,418 362,459 1,441,250 1,395,876 1,055,529 Cost of sales 225,073 243,938 268,039 1,026,079 1,004,831 817,556 Gross profit 91,585 100,480 94,420 415,171 391,045 237,973 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,883 20,338 19,160 90,565 77,472 59,933 Selling, general and administrative 65,026 67,914 52,215 260,722 204,839 158,174 Impairment of goodwill 1,534 - - 19,092 - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,100 14,800 - 29,000 41,324 32,400 Other operating (income) expense 1,681 (186 ) (15 ) 7,047 234 3,172 Total operating expenses 93,224 102,866 71,360 406,426 323,869 253,679 Operating income (loss) (1,639 ) (2,386 ) 23,060 8,745 67,176 (15,706 ) Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 9,183 9,314 7,485 36,421 24,345 17,141 Other non-operating (income) expense (462 ) 354 170 11,837 350 (582 ) Total non-operating (income) expense 8,721 9,668 7,655 48,258 24,695 16,559 Income (loss) before taxes (10,360 ) (12,054 ) 15,405 (39,513 ) 42,481 (32,265 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (75,890 ) 7,216 6,075 (49,203 ) 18,074 9,689 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 65,530 (19,270 ) 9,330 9,690 24,407 (41,954 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (205,685 ) (4,807 ) 11,097 (195,384 ) 44,185 64,460 Net income (loss) (140,155 ) (24,077 ) 20,427 (185,694 ) 68,592 22,506 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 689 378 468 1,832 2,035 1,196 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (140,844 ) $ (24,455 ) $ 19,959 $ (187,526 ) $ 66,557 $ 21,310 Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 1.28 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.45 $ (0.89 ) Discontinued operations (4.05 ) (0.10 ) 0.23 (3.94 ) 0.90 1.33 $ (2.77 ) $ (0.50 ) $ 0.41 $ (3.78 ) $ 1.35 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 1.17 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 $ (0.89 ) Discontinued operations (3.71 ) (0.10 ) 0.22 (3.80 ) 0.81 1.33 $ (2.54 ) $ (0.50 ) $ 0.40 $ (3.65 ) $ 1.22 $ 0.44 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 50,807 49,380 49,238 49,566 49,467 48,558 Diluted 55,523 49,380 50,504 51,322 54,443 48,558

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 25,

2023 May 26,

2023 August 26,

2022 August 25,

2023 August 26,

2022 August 27,

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 91,585 $ 100,480 $ 94,420 $ 415,171 $ 391,045 $ 237,973 Share-based compensation expense 1,789 1,595 1,569 6,334 6,296 3,871 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,876 6,704 2,367 25,661 10,741 8,228 Flow-through of inventory step up - - - 2,599 - 7,090 Cost of sales-related restructure 1,050 211 - 6,813 - - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 100,300 $ 108,990 $ 98,356 $ 456,578 $ 408,082 $ 257,162 GAAP gross margin 28.9 % 29.2 % 26.0 % 28.8 % 28.0 % 22.5 % Effect of adjustments 2.8 % 2.4 % 1.1 % 2.9 % 1.2 % 1.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 31.7 % 31.6 % 27.1 % 31.7 % 29.2 % 24.4 % GAAP operating expenses $ 93,224 $ 102,866 $ 71,360 $ 406,426 $ 323,869 $ 253,679 Share-based compensation expense (7,785 ) (8,047 ) (7,890 ) (32,894 ) (30,988 ) (27,090 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (5,443 ) (4,905 ) (3,247 ) (18,940 ) (12,988 ) (12,027 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (2,676 ) (8,637 ) (3,620 ) (20,869 ) (7,090 ) (5,314 ) Impairment of goodwill (1,534 ) - - (19,092 ) - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,100 ) (14,800 ) - (29,000 ) (41,324 ) (32,400 ) Restructure charge (1,681 ) 186 15 (7,047 ) (234 ) (3,172 ) Other - - (128 ) (1,800 ) (624 ) 2 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 70,005 $ 66,663 $ 56,490 $ 276,784 $ 230,621 $ 173,678 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,639 ) $ (2,386 ) $ 23,060 $ 8,745 $ 67,176 $ (15,706 ) Share-based compensation expense 9,574 9,642 9,459 39,228 37,284 30,961 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 11,319 11,609 5,614 44,601 23,729 20,255 Flow-through of inventory step up - - - 2,599 - 7,090 Cost of sales-related restructure 1,050 211 - 6,813 - - Acquisition and integration expenses 2,676 8,637 3,620 20,869 7,090 5,314 Impairment of goodwill 1,534 - - 19,092 - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,100 14,800 - 29,000 41,324 32,400 Restructure charge 1,681 (186 ) (15 ) 7,047 234 3,172 Other - - 128 1,800 624 (2 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 30,295 $ 42,327 $ 41,866 $ 179,794 $ 177,461 $ 83,484

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 25,

2023 May 26,

2023 August 26,

2022 August 25,

2023 August 26,

2022 August 27,

2021 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ 64,841 $ (19,648 ) $ 8,862 $ 7,858 $ 22,372 $ (43,150 ) Share-based compensation expense 9,574 9,642 9,459 39,228 37,284 30,961 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 11,319 11,609 5,614 44,601 23,729 20,255 Flow-through of inventory step up - - - 2,599 - 7,090 Cost of sales-related restructure 1,050 211 - 6,813 - - Acquisition and integration expenses 2,676 8,637 3,620 20,869 7,090 5,314 Impairment of goodwill 1,534 - - 19,092 - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,100 14,800 - 29,000 41,324 32,400 Restructure charge 1,681 (186 ) (15 ) 7,047 234 3,172 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 1,010 937 2,788 4,064 9,999 8,419 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 15,924 653 - Foreign currency (gains) losses (276 ) 410 97 (221 ) 9 389 Other - - 128 1,800 624 (1,004 ) Income tax effects (79,103 ) 2,319 1,057 (70,993 ) (4,031 ) (1,724 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 18,406 $ 28,731 $ 31,610 $ 127,681 $ 139,287 $ 62,122 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted: GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 55,523 49,380 50,504 51,322 54,443 48,558 Adjustment for dilutive securities and capped calls (2,233 ) 754 - (558 ) (1,851 ) 2,129 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 53,290 50,134 50,504 50,764 52,592 50,687 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations: GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.17 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 $ (0.89 ) Effect of adjustments (0.82 ) 0.97 0.45 2.37 2.24 2.12 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.57 $ 0.63 $ 2.52 $ 2.65 $ 1.23 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ 64,841 $ (19,648 ) $ 8,862 $ 7,858 $ 22,372 $ (43,150 ) Interest expense, net 9,183 9,314 7,485 36,421 24,345 17,141 Income tax provision (benefit) (75,890 ) 7,216 6,075 (49,203 ) 18,074 9,689 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 18,830 18,554 11,646 71,632 46,665 34,937 Share-based compensation expense 9,574 9,642 9,459 39,228 37,284 30,961 Flow-through of inventory step up - - - 2,599 - 7,090 Cost of sales-related restructure 1,050 211 - 6,813 - - Acquisition and integration expenses 2,676 8,637 3,620 20,869 7,090 5,314 Impairment of goodwill 1,534 - - 19,092 - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,100 14,800 - 29,000 41,324 32,400 Restructure charge 1,681 (186 ) (15 ) 7,047 234 3,172 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 15,924 653 - Other - - 128 1,800 624 (1,004 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,579 $ 48,540 $ 47,260 $ 209,080 $ 198,665 $ 96,550

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of August 25,

2023 August 26,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,563 $ 313,328 Short-term investments 25,251 - Accounts receivable, net 219,247 355,002 Inventories 174,977 263,768 Other current assets 51,790 33,486 Current assets from discontinued operations 70,574 186,281 Total current assets 907,402 1,151,865 Property and equipment, net 118,734 96,708 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,444 71,823 Intangible assets, net 160,185 77,812 Goodwill 161,958 55,121 Deferred tax assets 74,085 4,576 Other noncurrent assets 15,150 15,014 Noncurrent assets from discontinued operations - 99,145 Total assets $ 1,505,958 $ 1,572,064 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 182,035 $ 354,098 Current debt 35,618 8,469 Deferred revenue 48,096 30,780 Other current liabilities 32,731 57,880 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 50,000 - Current liabilities from discontinued operations 77,770 64,313 Total current liabilities 426,250 515,540 Long-term debt 754,820 575,682 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 66,407 66,990 Other noncurrent liabilities 29,248 14,835 Noncurrent liabilities from discontinued operations - 20,471 Total liabilities 1,276,725 1,193,518 Commitments and contingencies SMART Global Holdings shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 1,726 1,586 Additional paid-in capital 476,703 448,112 Retained earnings 82,457 251,344 Treasury shares (132,447 ) (107,776 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (205,964 ) (221,655 ) Total SGH shareholders' equity 222,475 371,611 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 6,758 6,935 Total equity 229,233 378,546 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,505,958 $ 1,572,064

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 25,

2023 May 26,

2023 August 26,

2022 August 25,

2023 August 26,

2022 August 27,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (140,155 ) $ (24,077 ) $ 20,427 $ (185,694 ) $ 68,592 $ 22,506 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (205,685 ) (4,807 ) 11,097 (195,384 ) 44,185 64,460 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 65,530 (19,270 ) 9,330 9,690 24,407 (41,954 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 18,830 18,554 11,646 71,632 46,665 34,937 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,010 937 2,787 4,064 10,263 8,798 Share-based compensation expense 9,574 9,642 9,459 39,228 37,284 30,961 Impairment of goodwill 1,534 - - 19,092 - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,100 14,800 - 29,000 41,324 32,400 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 15,924 653 - Deferred income taxes, net (65,228 ) (5 ) (9 ) (63,603 ) (20 ) (1,982 ) Other 701 (809 ) 51 4,008 582 (598 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,007 (12,525 ) (59,249 ) 162,515 (97,801 ) (47,773 ) Inventories 28,564 56,413 55,411 95,217 30,733 (99,906 ) Other assets (290 ) 16,950 (5,926 ) 6,767 (10,321 ) 15,415 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (29,776 ) (51,612 ) (15,368 ) (256,133 ) (44,907 ) 192,542 Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration - - - (73,724 ) - - Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 37,556 33,075 8,132 63,677 38,862 122,840 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from discontinued operations (757 ) 7,963 12,774 40,710 66,069 30,510 Net cash provided by operating activities 36,799 41,038 20,906 104,387 104,931 153,350 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (7,747 ) (11,984 ) (5,858 ) (39,421 ) (20,359 ) (16,669 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - - - (213,073 ) - (35,677 ) Purchases of held-to-maturity investment securities (25,015 ) - - (25,015 ) - - Other (4,345 ) 431 (71 ) (3,675 ) (875 ) (1,121 ) Net cash used for investing activities from continuing operations (37,107 ) (11,553 ) (5,929 ) (281,184 ) (21,234 ) (53,467 ) Net cash used for investing activities from discontinued operations (11,640 ) (1,273 ) (2,997 ) (17,385 ) (17,736 ) (30,711 ) Net cash used for investing activities $ (48,747 ) $ (12,826 ) $ (8,926 ) $ (298,569 ) $ (38,970 ) $ (84,178 )

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Continued (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 25,

2023 May 26,

2023 August 26,

2022 August 25,

2023 August 26,

2022 August 27,

2021 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from debt $ - $ - $ - $ 295,287 $ 270,775 $ - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 34,615 4,180 291 43,045 12,140 14,923 Proceeds from borrowing under line of credit - - - - 84,000 172,500 Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration - - - (28,100 ) - - Payments to acquire ordinary shares (7,788 ) (660 ) (40,431 ) (24,671 ) (57,231 ) (48,513 ) Repayments of debt (7,212 ) (7,211 ) (1,719 ) (21,634 ) (126,719 ) - Payment of premium in connection with convertible note exchange - - - (14,141 ) - - Net cash paid for settlement and purchase of Capped Calls - - - (4,304 ) - - Distribution to noncontrolling interest - - - (2,009 ) (3,773 ) - Repayments of borrowings under line of credit - - - - (109,000 ) (147,500 ) Other (487 ) (688 ) (1,242 ) (6,252 ) (9,547 ) (6,138 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities from continuing operations 19,128 (4,379 ) (43,101 ) 237,221 60,645 (14,728 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities from discontinued operations (426 ) (255 ) 8,770 (805 ) 13,234 17,577 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 18,702 (4,634 ) (34,331 ) 236,416 73,879 2,849 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates 2,035 813 (1,910 ) 4,765 239 154 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,789 24,391 (24,261 ) 46,999 140,079 72,175 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 401,275 376,884 387,326 363,065 222,986 150,811 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 410,064 $ 401,275 $ 363,065 $ 410,064 $ 363,065 $ 222,986

