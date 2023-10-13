Global Analytics as a Service Market is Projected to Surpass USD 37.06 Billion By the End of 2030 with a Growing CAGR of 22.15% | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a leading provider of market research, has recently released an extensive report on the Global Analytics as a Service Market. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of segments and sub-segments within the global and regional analytics as a service market. It also sheds light on the impact of drivers, restraints, and macroeconomic indicators on both short-term and long-term market trends. The report provides an in-depth perspective on trends, forecasts, and the financial outlook of the global analytics as a service market. Remarkably, the global analytics as a service market, valued at USD 6.06 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 37.06 billion by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 22.15% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Key Market Drivers:

The analytics as a service (AaaS) market is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Industries are increasingly seeking to enhance their services by gaining deeper insights into system operations and consumer behavior, contributing to the global AaaS market's expansion. This trend is particularly pronounced among Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that are harnessing AaaS to make cost-effective data-driven decisions.

The surge in the use of social media applications has led to the proliferation of structured and unstructured data across platforms, further fueling the demand for AaaS. Moreover, industrial facilities are turning to predictive and historical data analysis to proactively prevent unplanned downtime, serving as an additional growth driver. The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the widespread adoption of smartphones enable marketers to collect and store machine-generated data simultaneously, empowering businesses to optimize internal asset performance, reduce operating costs, offer proactive customer support, and improve profit margins.

However, the rise in cybercrime poses a challenge to the market. The need for businesses to better understand customer actions and behavior and manage generated data is expected to provide substantial opportunities for analytics as a service market.

Regional Insights:

North America : North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global analytics as a service market, driven by factors such as a large and established base of AaaS vendors, increasing adoption of IoT devices, and growing recognition of the significance of big data. Particularly in the United States, businesses are actively embracing AaaS solutions to gain valuable data insights for critical decision-making and market competitiveness.

Asia Pacific (APAC): The APAC region is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing adoption of AaaS solutions and the growing importance of big data analytics across various industries in the region.

Segmentation:

The report offers a detailed analysis of the analytics as a service market, categorized into key segments, including:

Type : Predictive, prescriptive, diagnostic, and descriptive.

: Predictive, prescriptive, diagnostic, and descriptive. Enterprise Size : Large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

: Large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). End-Use: BFSI, retail, government, IT telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Key Players:

The report profiles prominent companies in the analytics as a service market, including:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

SAS Institute Inc.

Accenture

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

OPERA Solutions Inc.

