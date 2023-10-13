InvestmentPitch Media Video Features Marizyme's CEO David Barthel Discussing Receipt of FDA Clearance for its Flagship DuraGraft Medical Device

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Marizyme, Inc. (OTCQB:MRZM), a global multi-technology biomedical company dedicated to the accelerated development and commercialization of medical technologies that improve patient health outcomes, is featured in today's video by InvestmentPitch Media.

The company was recently granted a de novo from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its first-in-class product, DuraGraft. With the granting of this de novo, DuraGraft is the first and only medical product that is FDA cleared for use as an intra-operative vascular conduit storage and flushing solution during Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting or CABG surgeries and is also the only approved product available for this indication in Europe and other countries.

DuraGraft has been studied extensively in clinical studies including imaging studies, which showed that saphenous vein grafts treated with DuraGraft have reduced graft wall thickening compared to standard-of-care, saline-treated grafts at 12 months post-CABG surgery. DuraGraft use is also associated with reduced long-term mortality through three years post-CABG surgery.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comment from David Barthel, CEO of Marizyme. If you are unable to view this video, please watch it on InvestmentPitch Media's YouTube channel at this link: (click here)

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, with coronary artery disease, which affects the blood flow to the heart, being the most common type of heart disease. About 660,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease every year-that's 1 in every 4 deaths and on average 1 person every 40 seconds. According to the CDC the estimated average annual US cost of coronary heart disease is $219 billion.

The DuraGraft patent portfolio is growing and includes granted patents and pending applications in more than 30 countries globally, including patents granted in the United States, Europe, Australia, India, Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, and several Asian countries. In addition to its flagship DuraGraft product, the company has a diverse pipeline portfolio to address unmet clinical needs in several large markets that management believes provides significant clinical and economic opportunities.

With the FDA de novo granted, the company will now focus on executing its plan for US commercialization with an emphasis on driving utilization in hospital-integrated networks using its own direct sales force.

The shares are trading at $0.155.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.marizyme.com, contact Harrison Ross, VP of Finance, at 561-433-6626 or by email at HRoss@marizyme.com

