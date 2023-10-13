Flocculant & Coagulant Market worth $12.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Flocculant & Coagulant Market by Type (Coagulant, Flocculant), End-Use Industry (Municipal Water Treatment, Paper & Pulp, Textile, Oil & Gas, Mining), & Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2028 from USD 10.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The major drivers for the flocculant & coagulant market are implementation of stringent environmental regulations across the globe for wastewater treatment, limited availability and declining freshwater resources, growth in mining and mineral processing. Alternative water treatment technologies, high cost related to acquiring and using flocculants and coagulants are considered as restraining factors in this market. Whereas emerging trend towards eco-friendly and biodegradable flocculant and coagulant, rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies act as opportunities in the market.

Coagulant is fastest growing segment because of type, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The coagulant segment reigns as the fastest-growing market in the flocculants & coagulants due to their vital role in water and wastewater treatment. They play a critical part in neutralizing charged particles, destabilizing contaminants, and facilitating the formation of larger flocs for efficient removal. Widely applied across diverse industries like municipal water treatment, oil and gas, and pulp and paper, coagulants like aluminum sulfate and polyaluminum chloride offer versatility and proven effectiveness against a spectrum of water quality challenges.

The pulp & paper end use industry has the second highest market share in flocculant & coagulant market, in terms of value.

The pulp & paper industry commands the second-largest share in the flocculant and coagulant market due to its substantial water usage and environmental considerations. Paper production involves extensive water-intensive processes, creating significant wastewater challenges. To meet stringent environmental regulations and sustainability goals, the industry relies on coagulants and flocculants to efficiently remove lignin, cellulose, and other contaminants from wastewater. These chemicals aid in the recycling and treatment of processed water, reducing environmental impact.

Europe has the second largest market share in the flocculant & coagulant market, in terms of value.

Europe occupies the third-largest share in the flocculant and coagulant market due to several factors. The region boasts a well-established industrial base with significant chemical, manufacturing, and municipal sectors, all of which require water treatment solutions. Strict environmental regulations in Europe drive the demand for coagulants and flocculants to meet water quality standards. Additionally, growing awareness of water scarcity issues and the need for sustainable practices further boosts the market. Europe's strong focus on using advanced methods to clean water and protect the environment makes it an important part of the flocculant and coagulant market.

Kemira OYJ (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), SNF Floerger (France), and Solenis LLC (US) are some of the established players in the flocculant & coagulant market. These players have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion to strengthen their market position.

