Galderma, the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, today hosts the first edition of its Liquid Live event in Dubai as a chance to discuss with clinicians the future of innovation in the field of neuromodulation as well as showcasing the latest neuromodulators from its aesthetics portfolio.

To mark the progress in treatment optimization and showcase its commitment to further driving innovation, Galderma has organized the first ever Liquid Live event. This premium experience will convene over one hundred of Europe's leading aesthetics practitioners to immerse themselves in the future of the neuromodulator field. The Liquid Live event will include presentations from renowned experts on key data, the latest market trends and changes in patient needs, and sharing insights to advance the future of neuromodulation in aesthetics together.

A year on from the launch of Alluzience, the first and only liquid ready-to-use neuromodulator in Europe with rapid onset and effects lasting for up to six months, Galderma is now getting ready to launch the product in 13 new countries1. Indicated for use in adult patients as a treatment to temporarily improve the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines, this launch opened a new era of innovation in neuromodulation. As a ready-to-use liquid formulation, it has the potential to improve safety and dosing accuracy compared to existing neuromodulators that require reconstitution, enabling more precision and higher patient satisfaction.

"Galderma is the leading innovator in neuromodulators and we are delighted to launch the Liquid Live event as an opportunity to convene leading experts in this field. Alluzience® has a unique profile and its launch in 13 new countries is another exciting step in our journey of driving differentiated innovation and expanding our portfolio.

Galderma has a strong track record as an innovator in neuromodulation having launched the first liquid neuromodulator, as well as the first neuromodulator with a six-month duration of action, and is committed to further innovation.

Liquid Live offers the ideal platform for us to come together as we prepare to launch this unique product more broadly and explore the many possibilities for the future of neuromodulation together." GERRY MUHLE

HEAD OF GLOBAL PRODUCT STRATEGY

GALDERMA

Galderma is well-positioned to continue to build its category-leading pipeline in injectable aesthetics, with proven in-house R&D capabilities in medical aesthetics. This includes successfully developing RelabotulinumtoxinA internally as well as the world's largest hyaluronic acid filler range, Restylane. Along with Sculptra, the first and original injectable poly-L-lactic acid collagen stimulator, Galderma's offering in neuromodulators and fillers is the broadest, unparalleled injectable aesthetics portfolio.

About Alluzience®

Alluzience (abobotulinumtoxinA solution) is the first ready-to-use BoNT-A liquid neuromodulator formulation to be introduced in Europe. Alluzience is indicated for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines seen at maximum frown in adult patients under 65 years, when the severity of these lines has an important psychological impact on the patient. It should only be administered by a physician with appropriate qualifications and expertise in this treatment using the required equipment. Dosing and treatment intervals depend on assessment of the individual patient's response. The treatment interval should be no more frequent than every three months. For more information, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics2

Alluzience is a product under license from Ipsen. Alluzience is a registered trademark of Ipsen. Galderma has an exclusive license from Ipsen to develop, promote and distribute Alluzience in the approved indication in Europe.

About Galderma

Galderma is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market though Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. Galderma's portfolio of flagship brands includes Restylane, Dysport, Azzalure, Alluzience and Sculptra in Injectable Aesthetics; Soolantra, Epiduo, Differin, Aklief, Epsolay, Twyneo, Oracea, Metvix, Benzac and Loceryl in Therapeutic Dermatology; and Cetaphil and Alastin Skincare in Dermatological Skincare. For more information: www.galderma.com.

1 Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia

2 Alluzience Summary of Product Characteristics, 2023

