World Trade Center Kentucky: Kentucky Delegation Heading to World's Largest Technology Trade Show - GITEX

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / The World Trade Center Kentucky (WTC-KY) is pleased to announce their upcoming trade mission to United Arab Emirates (UAE) October 14-22, 2023. This trade mission will introduce participants to UAE's dynamic economy and will provide a range of unique networking opportunities with global innovators. The delegation will benefit from a rich cultural experience while exploring the history of the region and its diverse, thriving global business scene.

Like Kentucky, UAE's economy has grown exponentially in the past few decades, recently recording its fastest growth rate in a single year, over a ten-year period. WTC-KY's President & CEO, Omar Ayyash is thrilled to bring this opportunity to Kentucky companies. Ayyash notes, "our trade mission to Dubai and the UAE, will greatly benefit the participating businesses here in Kentucky and the surrounding region. GITEX is an exceptional ecosystem to experience, and Dubai is a magical place. Pictures only capture the surface of its stunning architecture, glamour, beaches, and Arab atmosphere."

GITEX is the world's largest and most inclusive tech event and trade show, featuring the world's leading tech protagonists, inventors, academics, researchers, and developers. In addition to participating in GITEX, the delegation will have one-on-one meetings with the staff of Dubai's World Trade Center, key government officials, and area business leaders.

The Delegation includes Kentucky business owners, academics, and international trade leaders for this weeklong opportunity-finding mission. Participants will benefit individually, but more importantly, their experience will help to strengthen Kentucky's trade, research, and innovation. International and domestic trade missions combine the ability to meet potential clients, distributors, government representatives, and educational institutes. Several members of the delegation will also share their expertise during the mission - speaking at the Rochester Institute of Technology - Dubai and the AmCham GITEX Kick-Off Breakfast.

Sundeep Dronawat, CEO of Fetal Life, looks forward to joining the mission and notes the effort behind bringing this opportunity to life: "Omar and team have been tireless champions of international trade for Kentucky, and their work has been instrumental in the success of the World Trade Center KY's trade mission to Dubai. Omar's deep knowledge of the Middle East market and his strong relationships with key stakeholders will be invaluable in helping us to connect Kentucky businesses with new opportunities in Dubai and the wider region. We are grateful for his dedication and support, and we look forward to continuing to work with his team to grow Kentucky's exports and create jobs for our citizens," Dronawat stated. Dr. Adel Elmaghraby, Director of Industry, Research, and Innovation at the University of Louisville called the trade mission "an impressive organizational effort that puts Kentucky on the world map of business and educational leadership".

About World Trade Center Kentucky

As a member of the World Trade Center Kentucky (WTC-KY) our members are connected to 300 World Trade Center offices in over 90 countries around the World. For them, that means support and growth for their international business operations through our local resources, as well as a global network. As a member of the largest business-to-business international trade association in the world, the WTC-KY gives them access to markets around the globe.

