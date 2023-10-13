Six Seconds, Six Decades: Evergreen Podcasts Prepares to Launch 'Countdown To Dallas' Podcast by Paul Brandus

With new details released from the very latest documents, Paul Brandus offers the unique perspective of a veteran member of the White House press corps and presidential historian.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Excitement builds as the production team at Evergreen Podcasts collaborates with renowned host and author Paul Brandus to transform his new book, Countdown To Dallas, into an accompanying podcast, exploring the history and lore of the John F. Kennedy assassination and surrounding conspiracies.

"You know how people say 'a picture is worth a thousand words'?" Paul Brandus remarks. "Actually, I think the reverse is true: a word is worth a thousand pictures. That's what podcasts can do. I'm proud to team up again with Evergreen. Their team is amazing, and it's always fun when we can make history come alive through vivid storytelling and the use of sound."

Now, 60 years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, former White House correspondent Paul Brandus provides us an in-depth look at the seemingly unconnected events that led to that infamous afternoon in Dallas, Texas. Brandus takes us all the way back to 1939 to explore the troubled and broken life of Kennedy's killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, unpacking the conspiracy theories that have stained the pages of history for far too long.

"It's an honor to collaborate with Paul Brandus on what is now our fourth podcast venture together," states Brigid Coyne, Evergreen's VP of Production. "His thoughtful approach to understanding Lee Harvey Oswald brings a fresh perspective to an extensively covered event. Our hope is that listeners will learn from and enjoy this retrospective look at the events leading up to November 22, 1963, as we approach its sixtieth anniversary."

In 2017 the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) began releasing tens of thousands of pages of documents, most of them from the CIA and FBI. But both Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden have cited personnel changes, the pandemic, and concerns of "national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs" for the continued withholding of thousands more. Six decades after the assassination, it is certainly worth considering what these final documents could contain.

"History is never static. It is always marching forward, and so I thought the story of this tragic event needed to be updated," Brandus continues.

With new details released from the very latest documents, Brandus offers the unique perspective of a veteran member of the White House press corps and presidential historian. He offers a unique take on the cultural and political climate of what he calls a "more innocent era" and reveals lesser-known details that debunk long-held - but still unproven - conspiracy theories that continue to hover over the assassination. "Countdown to Dallas" offers a detailed and unique perspective on this history-altering event - a perspective that many Americans today might find eye-opening.

