LiteFinance receives multiple honors at the prestigious Global Brands Magazine Awards

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiteFinance was honoured to take home the "Best ECN Broker, Asia" and "Best Forex Brokerage Company, MENA" awards for 2023 at the prestigious Global Brand Awards.

The Prestigious Global Brand Awards, an annual ceremony by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in England, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries while ensuring that readers are up-to-date on pivotal trends in the realm of branding. Global Brands Magazine assessed numerous factors, including LiteFinance's trading platform, customer support, and regulatory compliance. LiteFinance stands out among traders; its innovative technology and commitment to client satisfaction have made LiteFinance worthy of Global Brands Magazine's recognition.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine, said, "We are honoured to announce that Global Brands Magazine has recognized LiteFinance as the 'Best ECN Broker, Asia' and 'Best Forex Brokerage Company, MENA.' These prestigious awards reflect LiteFinance's unwavering commitment to excellence in the financial industry. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of their team. LiteFinance remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-tier financial services to clients across Asia and the MENA region."

"We look forward to watching LiteFinance grow even more vital in future years."

Commenting on winning the award, Aleksey Smirnov, CEO of LiteFinance, said, "One look at our 18-year journey is enough to understand why our company is one of the leading brokers. During this time, we have achieved incredible results and established ourselves as a reliable and trusted partner for many traders worldwide. These awards are confirmation that we are on the right path. We are grateful to all the traders who have walked this path with us and those who have just joined us. Our team will continue to improve our services for you."

About LiteFinance

The online ECN broker LiteFinance has been providing its clients access to Tier 1 liquidity in the currency, commodity, and stock market since 2005. All major currency pairs and cross rates, oil, precious metals and stock indexes can be traded at LiteFinance.

LiteFinance is a high-tech, reliable ECN broker with a strong reputation. Clients of LiteFinance can exploit a safe, user-friendly online platform for high-speed trading available in 15 global languages and provide access to a great deal of built-in tools for price chart analysis. The fans of the most popular trading platform, MetaTrader 4/5, can also use it.

Trading with LiteFinance means a high-performance platform, low floating spreads, market execution with no requotes, professional assistance and access to exclusive analytical materials and signals.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The Magazine covers various sectors, including fashion, beauty, technology, and more. It targets business executives and marketing professionals, offering brand-building and management insights and analysis. The Magazine has over 9.5 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best and the most esteemed online magazines globally. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, boasting over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event celebrating the accomplishments of the world's leading brands-these awards honour brands across various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer experience, etc. The aim is to showcase best practices in branding, marketing, and customer engagement while providing recognition and exposure for the winning brands. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Awards 2023, please click on the following link:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

Checkout our social media shout outs from the links below:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3FfZ5FL

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3rYQnIO

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3FfKlGT

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3QbBagV

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080309/4043105/GBM_AWARDS_2023_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/litefinance-receives-multiple-honors-at-the-prestigious-global-brands-magazine-awards-301956134.html