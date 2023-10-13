Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagenic Therapeutics Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat stress-related neurologic disorders, today announced its FY 2022 annual shareholder meeting will be held Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 10:00 am EST, for shareholders of record as of this coming Monday, October 16th.

Those who would like to attend the meeting virtually may do so by going to the website www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PTIX2023. After the regular business of the shareholder is concluded, Executive Chairman Garo Armen, PhD., is expected to provide comments on the progress of the Company's ongoing Phase I clinical trial.

About Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company endeavoring to develop first-in-class neuro-active peptides into human therapeutics to treat several stress-related disorders. For more information, visit http://www.protagenic.com.

About PT0014

PT00114 is a 41-amino-acid synthetically produced peptide that matches the active portion of a larger naturally-occurring brain hormone known as Teneurin C-terminus Associated Peptide (TCAP), thought to be involved in the human body's biochemical pathway for reducing stress by way of down-regulating circulating cortisol. PT00114 has been shown in animal models to have statistically-significant efficacy in treating the animal versions of major human stress-mediated disorders, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and the symptoms of addiction withdrawal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Protagenic Therapeutics' product candidates and pre-clinical development and clinical trial plans and activities. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the pre-clinical testing and eventual clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in pre-clinical and clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company's products; and the other factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.. Protagenic Therapeutics cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Protagenic undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Alexander K. Arrow, MD, CFA

Chief Financial Officer

213-260-4342

alex.arrow@protagenic.com

