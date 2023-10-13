SPI Energy and Soligenix Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) and Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNGX) on The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, October 14, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

SPI Energy: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/spi_access

Soligenix: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sngx_access

Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy, and Mark Hastings, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy of Phoenix Motor, appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. SPI Energy has been delivering competitive, clean energy solutions to customers for more than 15 years. SPI is an established renewable energy player with global operations in key markets in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. SPI has assets of $230 million and currently trades for a fraction of its trailing 12-month revenue of $197 million, a significant discount to peer group multiples. SPI is expected to be net profitable in 2023 with full year net income guidance of $29 million to $36 million on revenues of $250 million to $300 million. To unlock additional shareholder value, SPI completed an IPO spinoff of Phoenix Motor in 2022 (currently owns 25%) and is preparing to complete upcoming IPOs of Solarjuice and Orange Power.

Also appearing on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show this week is Dr. Chris Schaber, CEO of Soligenix. Soligenix, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, offers a robust pipeline of multiple fast-track and orphan-designated products with the potential for significant commercial returns of approximately $2 billion in global annual sales. Soligenix's late-stage clinical assets include HyBryte (SGX301), a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The positive statistically significant results achieved in the Phase 3 study of HyBryte have been published in JAMA Dermatology, and the Company is preparing to meet with the FDA to discuss the design of the second confirmatory Phase 3 study. The estimated global market potential for HyBryte is $250 million, making it a significant commercial opportunity in an area of unmet medical need.

About SPI Energy Co.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, and storage solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution in Australia, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing under the Solar4America brand; SPI Solar and Orange Power which operate a commercial & utility solar division. SolarJuice is a leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise.

For more information on SPI and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at or available at www.sec.gov.

About Soligenix

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the U.S. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203).

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com.

