Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Warum ein Kauf dieser Aktie jetzt schnell Rendite bringen sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1ZTAG | ISIN: XS1140961563 | Ticker-Symbol: JLW1
Frankfurt
13.10.23
09:16 Uhr
62,28 Euro
-0,27
-0,43 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN LEWIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN LEWIS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.10.2023 | 15:14
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH and Bennamen at John Lewis' Leckford Farm Make Strides in Sustainable Agriculture Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / CNH Industrial:

Bennamann, a British-based clean energy company and its partner New Holland Agriculture (a brand of CNH Industrial) was recently visited at the John Lewis Partnership's Leckford Estate by Department of Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) minister Lord Richard Benyon. At the visit, they highlighted how clean energy technology developed in Britain is capturing methane produced by the partnership's own cattle - and turning it into tractor fuel.

The capturing of methane has over 80 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide in the first 20 years of its lifetime, making it essential to keep at lower levels. Farming has long been a perpetrator of the diffusion of methane, making the high-tech innovation developed by Bennamann and CNH revolutionary as it recycles this harmful chemical for further sustainable use.

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) announced its intention in 2019 to reduce its operational greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 at the latest, showcasing the business' strong commitment to reducing the impact of its farming operations as part of this.

"The fuel can also be converted into electricity for powering their farms, charging electric vehicles and or powering dairy equipment. This partnership demonstrates bold leadership by one of the UK's most iconic retailers of how we can get to net zero, showcasing agriculture as the solution and not the problem," David Rapkins, Business Director of New Holland UK, Ireland, Nordics and Baltics added "Not only are we looking to help farmers meet the 2027 deadline to cover lagoons, we are also finding a financial benefit by turning their waste into a commodity."

This sits as part of CNH's wider move to regenerative farming and their ambition to make Leckford a center of excellence for regenerative farming practices to innovate, learn and share to help others adopt practices that help nature's recovery and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

CNH is proud to be partnered with Bennamann in pursuit of sustainable excellence and a bright future for farmers across the globe.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792719/cnh-and-bennamen-at-john-lewis-leckford-farm-make-strides-in-sustainable-agriculture-innovation

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.