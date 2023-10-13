Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tebede AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Tebede AB (publ), company registration number 559309-8790, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Tebede AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its A-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to October 23, 2023. The A-shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 11,644,343 A-shares and 2,000,000 B-shares. Short Name: TEBEDE A -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016075246 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 228461 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 11,644,343 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.