Freitag, 13.10.2023

WKN: A3CTAK | ISIN: SE0016075246 | Ticker-Symbol: 250
Frankfurt
13.10.23
08:11 Uhr
7,400 Euro
+0,040
+0,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEBEDE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEBEDE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.10.2023 | 15:22
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tebede AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Tebede AB (publ), company registration
number 559309-8790, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Tebede AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its A-shares on
Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of
trading is expected to October 23, 2023. The A-shares are currently traded on
First North Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has 11,644,343 A-shares and 2,000,000 B-shares.

Short Name:           TEBEDE A        
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0016075246      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         228461         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 11,644,343       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Small cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
