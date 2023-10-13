Anzeige
Freitag, 13.10.2023
WKN: A3CTAK | ISIN: SE0016075246 | Ticker-Symbol: 250
Frankfurt
13.10.23
08:11 Uhr
7,400 Euro
+0,040
+0,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
13.10.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Tebede AB (530/13)

At the request of Tebede AB (publ), the trading in the company's A- shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market is expected to be October 20, 2023, and from October
23, 2023, the A-shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 



Preliminary last day of trading will be on October 20, 2023.

Short name:   TEBEDE A  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016075246
----------------------------
Order book ID: 228461   
----------------------------







For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
