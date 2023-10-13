Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2023) - OneMeta Inc. (OTC Pink: ONEI), a multilingual enablement company using our proprietary end-to-end natural language processing architecture that uses artificial intelligence to translate and transcribe the spoken and written word in less than one second in over 150 languages, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023, at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Saul Leal will be presenting at 8 am ET on October 19th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the OneMeta Inc. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta's proprietary and patent pending end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written road to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products translate and transcribe web-based conversations, online chats, meetings, and mobile communications in over 150 languages.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 19th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, networking and more.

Featured sectors include AI, Technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Energy.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

