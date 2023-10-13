Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name and short name for instrument issued by Virtune AB (133/23)

Upon request by the issuer, the long name and short name for an instrument issued by Virtune AB will change, please see below. The change will be valid as of October 16, 2023. ISIN code and symbol (VIRBTC) will remain unchanged. ISIN OLD LONG NAME NEW LONG NAME ------------------------------------------------------------------ SE0020845709 Virtune Sustainable Bitcoin ETP Virtune Bitcoin ETP ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN OLD SHORT NAME NEW SHORT NAME ---------------------------------------------------------- SE0020845709 Virtune Sustainable Bitcoin Virtune Bitcoin ---------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280