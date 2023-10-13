Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Warum ein Kauf dieser Aktie jetzt schnell Rendite bringen sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.10.2023 | 15:46
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name and short name for instrument issued by Virtune AB (133/23)

Upon request by the issuer, the long name and short name for an instrument
issued by Virtune AB will change, please see below. The change will be valid as
of October 16, 2023. ISIN code and symbol (VIRBTC) will remain unchanged. 




ISIN     OLD LONG NAME          NEW LONG NAME   
------------------------------------------------------------------
SE0020845709 Virtune Sustainable Bitcoin ETP Virtune Bitcoin ETP
------------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN     OLD SHORT NAME        NEW SHORT NAME 
----------------------------------------------------------
SE0020845709 Virtune Sustainable Bitcoin Virtune Bitcoin
----------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.