Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13
[13.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.10.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,315,491.00
USD
0
43,372,310.88
5.9288
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.10.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,034,940.00
EUR
0
16,332,553.52
5.3815
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.10.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,635,921.00
GBP
0
36,989,303.44
7.9788
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.10.23
IE000XIITCN5
824,976.00
GBP
0
5,957,580.06
7.2215