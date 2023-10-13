Mary Kay CEO Ryan Rogers Recognized With the Texas Trailblazer Award for Combating Domestic Violence in Texas and Beyond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / The Family Place, Texas' leading provider of family violence services, celebrated its 27th Annual Texas Trailblazer Awards luncheon On October 10, where Mary Kay Inc. CEO Ryan Rogers was awarded the prestigious Texas Trailblazer Award. The event, held at the Hilton Anatole Dallas, recognized Rogers for his unwavering commitment to enriching women's lives in Texas and around the world.

Ryan Rogers, the grandson of the iconic beauty brand founder Mary Kay Ash, has been instrumental in upholding and advancing the mission of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation. Since its inception in 1996, the foundation has donated over $92 million to causes that resonate deeply with the brand's ethos - women's cancer research and the fight against domestic violence. These funds have been pivotal in supporting women's shelters, domestic violence service providers, and groundbreaking cancer research programs across the United States.

The luncheon, co-chaired by Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug, was emceed by NBC5 anchor Meredith Land. Actress Brooke Shields served as keynote speaker.

In addition to Rogers' accolade, the event spotlighted other luminaries. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and State Representative Victoria Neave Criado were honored with the Legislative Impact Award for their instrumental role in the creation of Texas House Bill 5202. This transformative law, signed on June 11, establishes a violent offender database, a crucial tool in the fight against repeat violent offenses.

"Ryan Rogers' dedication to combating domestic violence and fostering positive change is truly commendable," said Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling. "His commitment to perpetuating a legacy of genuine community impact has empowered numerous domestic violence survivors to reclaim their lives with newfound strength and hope."

Rogers now stands alongside past Texas Trailblazers Award luminaries such as former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Paige Flink, Gloria Campos, Charlotte Jones, Lynn McBee, and Dr. Michael Sorrell.

Under Rogers' leadership, Mary Kay continues to champion causes that uplift and support women, staying true to his grandmother's vision of enriching women's lives everywhere.

