Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts to Showcase BE WATER at Walmart Open Call 2023 in Bentonville

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is excited to announce that the Company has been selected to present BE WATER to the merchant team at Walmart's tenth anniversary Open Call event October 24 and 25 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Greene Concepts is one of 400 companies (out of 14,000 applications) chosen to present in person at Walmart's corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Greene Concepts will present the quality benefits of the Company's premium artesian spring water brand, BE WATER, in-person to Walmart's merchant team. As noted on Walmart's Open Call webpage, the event is Walmart's 10-year $350 billion commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing by sourcing products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S. Open Call 2023 provides the Company the opportunity to dramatically increase the availability and access of BE WATER to consumers by gaining a coveted spot on the shelves of Walmart, the world's largest retailer.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Presenting at Walmart's Open Call is one of the most significant experiences our company has been a part of since launching the bottling plant and brand several years ago. We are offered a chance to showcase the highlights, appeal, and benefits of BE WATER. The opportunity could exponentially increase our footprint in the beverage market. Open Call 2023 presents our Company the opportunity to have our products placed on Walmart's shelves within their brick-and-mortar locations and is in addition to our approved Walmart Marketplace Initiative which is for online sales."

Mr. Greene concludes, "We have a tremendous product, our packaging is second-to-none, our bottles are durable, and the BE WATER label conveys a high-quality, healthy, and clean look. Additionally, the values messaged on the label contains aspirational virtues and our brand is a U.S. - based product that is ethically and proudly sourced in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Please follow along on our Company's journey to OpenCall2023 for additional information as we present BE WATER at Walmart's corporate office on October 24 and October 25."

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

