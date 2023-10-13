DJ Memecoin Project USDGarbage Aims to Launch A USD100,000 Giveaway

USDGarbage Memecoin Project USDGarbage Aims to Launch A USD100,000 Giveaway 13-Oct-2023 / 16:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Miami Beach, United States / Florida | October 13, 2023 09:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time USDGarbage, the world's first garbage-themed meme coin, is taking the crypto world by storm. With a unique storyline backed by a mutual distaste for the current course of modern affairs, The company hopes that USDGarbage will quickly become one of the most popular and talked-about crypto projects in the world. "Crypto gets a bad rap", said an anonymous team member for the whale-backed USDGarbage project. "But let's face it - the FIAT system stonks, and our global financial system is sliding into a cesspool of dysfunction. If it's all gonna end in a stanking mess anyway, doesn't it make sense to fast forward to the end and reverse engineer our way out from the muck?" he adds. That's where USDGarbage comes in. USDGarbage is a meme coin - a movement - powered by a community of people tired of the status quo. USDGarbage is all about having fun and exposing the oozing rot increasingly plaguing our global financial system. What To Expect From USDGarbage USDGarbage brings people together to have fun and flip the money-making world on its head with a custom meme machine and more. USDGarbage will be hosting several community events and contests over the next couple of months, with a total grand sum of USD100,000 USDT in prizes. This will include weekly USD1,000 USDT giveaways, plus USD10,000 competitions called "The Oscars" - an epic battle to determine the ultimate meme champion. The team hopes that Like laughter, the USDGarbage token will be contagious. With several utility features like staking, contribute2earn, buybacks, and in-game utility - USDGarbage is more than just a meme coin. The USDGarbage team boasts a 1.4m community on TikTok -perhaps the largest crypto meme channel ever. USDGarbage Goes Live This October USDGarbage presale will go live this October. To learn more about USDGarbage and how to join the movement, interested buyers can visit the website, or on Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, and Instagram. About USDGarbage Everything is USDGarbage, so we made a token for it. USDGarbage was created to share memes and spread good vibes in a world of trash. "Garbage Project" is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Contact Details Garbage Oscar Groucho oscar@buygarbage.io Company Website https://buygarbage.io/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1748981 13-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1748981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2023 10:10 ET (14:10 GMT)