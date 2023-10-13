Anzeige
Freitag, 13.10.2023
Warum ein Kauf dieser Aktie jetzt schnell Rendite bringen sollte!
Dow Jones News
13.10.2023 | 16:43
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Memecoin Project USDGarbage Aims to Launch A USD100,000 Giveaway

Memecoin Project USDGarbage Aims to Launch A USD100,000 Giveaway 
13-Oct-2023 / 16:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Miami Beach, United States / Florida | October 13, 2023 09:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 USDGarbage, the world's first garbage-themed meme coin, is taking the crypto world by storm. With a unique storyline 
backed by a mutual distaste for the current course of modern affairs, The company hopes that USDGarbage will quickly 
become one of the most popular and talked-about crypto projects in the world. 
"Crypto gets a bad rap", said an anonymous team member for the whale-backed USDGarbage project. "But let's face it - the 
FIAT system stonks, and our global financial system is sliding into a cesspool of dysfunction. If it's all gonna end in 
a stanking mess anyway, doesn't it make sense to fast forward to the end and reverse engineer our way out from the 
muck?" he adds. 
That's where USDGarbage comes in. USDGarbage is a meme coin - a movement - powered by a community of people tired of the 
status quo. USDGarbage is all about having fun and exposing the oozing rot increasingly plaguing our global financial 
system. 
What To Expect From USDGarbage 
USDGarbage brings people together to have fun and flip the money-making world on its head with a custom meme machine and 
more. 
USDGarbage will be hosting several community events and contests over the next couple of months, with a total grand sum 
of USD100,000 USDT in prizes. This will include weekly USD1,000 USDT giveaways, plus USD10,000 competitions called "The 
Oscars" - an epic battle to determine the ultimate meme champion. The team hopes that Like laughter, the USDGarbage token 
will be contagious. 
With several utility features like staking, contribute2earn, buybacks, and in-game utility - USDGarbage is more than just 
a meme coin. The USDGarbage team boasts a 1.4m community on TikTok -perhaps the largest crypto meme channel ever. 
USDGarbage Goes Live This October 
USDGarbage presale will go live this October. To learn more about USDGarbage and how to join the movement, interested 
buyers can visit the website, or on Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, and Instagram. 
About USDGarbage 
Everything is USDGarbage, so we made a token for it. USDGarbage was created to share memes and spread good vibes in a world 
of trash. 
"Garbage Project" is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information 
does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. 
 
Contact Details 
Garbage 
Oscar Groucho 
oscar@buygarbage.io 
 
Company Website 
https://buygarbage.io/ 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1748981 13-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1748981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2023 10:10 ET (14:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.