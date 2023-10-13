Regulatory News:
Date
Total number of shares
Number of theoretical
September 30th, 2023
22 707 209
32 472 954
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 707 209 shares is 32 166 981, taking into account the 305 973 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
