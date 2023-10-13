Regions Bank Named to Fortune Media and Great Place To Work 2023 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

Recognition for Regions' culture comes from our associates.

By Evelyn Mitchell

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected Regions Bank for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list. Earning a spot means that Regions Bank is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 191,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry.

This year, 89% of associates surveyed said that Regions is a great place to work - 32 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Additional metrics from Great Place to Work's certification analysis show:

92% of associates agreed that when you join Regions, you are made to feel welcome.

agreed that Regions management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

91% agreed with the statement: "I am able to take time off from work when I think it's necessary."

92% agreed with the statement: "I'm proud to tell others I work here."

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone. Read the full methodology.

Source: 2023 Great Place to Work Trust Index® Survey

