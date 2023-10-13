Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed World Friendship Cash (WFCA) on October 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WFCA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





World Friendship Cash (WFCA) leveraging blockchain technology encompassing Metaverse NFTs, dedicated chains, and DeFi, establishes a secure, transparent, and efficient economic system, catalyzing fresh opportunities for global trade and economic progress.

Introducing World Friendship Cash

World Friendship Cash (WFCA) is a blockchain-based ecosystem encompassing metaverse NFT, dedicated chains, DeFi, and more, which leverages decentralized blockchain features to offer a secure, transparent, and efficient economic system, ushering in new prospects for global trade and economic growth.

At its heart, WFCA is built on the principles of blockchain technology. It leverages blockchain's decentralization to create a robust infrastructure that supports various components, including metaverse NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), dedicated chains, and DeFi (Decentralized Finance). This comprehensive approach allows WFCA to address a wide range of financial and virtual economy needs, making it a versatile and adaptive platform.

One of the key strengths of WFCA is its commitment to fostering a secure and transparent economic environment. Through blockchain technology, WFCA ensures the integrity of transactions, the provenance of digital assets, and the fairness of financial processes. This level of trust and transparency is crucial for businesses and individuals looking to engage in digital finance and virtual trade.

WFCA is not just a technology platform; it's a catalyst for global economic growth. By offering innovative solutions for the metaverse, NFTs, and DeFi, WFCA empowers individuals and businesses to participate in the digital economy with confidence. As the world continues to embrace blockchain technology, WFCA stands at the forefront, ready to usher in a new era of financial possibilities and international cooperation.

About WFCA Token

The WFCA token is the digital currency at the heart of the World Friendship Cash ecosystem, designed to facilitate seamless transactions, smart contract executions, and value exchange within this innovative blockchain-based platform. As an ERC-20 compliant cryptocurrency, the WFCA token offers compatibility with various services and the flexibility to bridge to private chains, reducing transaction costs and ensuring secure, fair, and efficient transactions. The WFCA token plays a pivotal role in promoting trust, transparency, and economic growth within the WFCA ecosystem, making it a fundamental element for users and businesses engaging in digital finance, virtual economies, and global trade.

Based on ERC20, WFCA has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The token distribution for WFCA is as follows: 40% to the WFCA Foundation, 20% to Rewards for WFCA service contributors, 15% to Liquidity, 10% to Team & Partners, 7% to System Development, 5% to Marketing, and 3% to Operational.

