Logitech Named to Fast Company's 2023 Brands That Matter List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / We're thrilled to be named to Fast Company's 2023 Brands That Matter list, which recognizes companies who lead on social action, sustainability, and inclusivity issues. We were listed in the General Excellence category of Building a Better Future. Thank you, Fast Company, for the recognition!

Logitech is designing products that fit the needs of the future. Currently, two-thirds of the technology company's products are made from recycled materials, and the brand plans to be climate-positive by 2030. Through initiatives like the Aurora Collection, Logitech is an example of what executing equity and inclusivity in the gaming industry looks like. Created by a female-led team and made predominantly for women gamers, the project aims to redefine what a gamer looks like through custom products, accessories, and colors.

