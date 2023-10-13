Anzeige
Freitag, 13.10.2023
Warum ein Kauf dieser Aktie jetzt schnell Rendite bringen sollte!
WKN: A3CWHH | ISIN: US0708301041
Tradegate
13.10.23
17:29 Uhr
28,800 Euro
-0,400
-1,37 %
28,60028,80020:27
13.10.2023 | 20:50
Bath & Body Works Supports Global Handwashing Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Bath & Body Works

Working with the Human Service Chamber of Franklin County, Bath & Body Works distributed over 15,000 hand soaps to several nonprofit partners in the Columbus, Ohio area.

October 15 is Global Handwashing Day, a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

To commemorate this important day, Bath & Body Works associate volunteers partnered with the Human Service Chamber of Franklin County to distribute over 15,000 hand soaps to local nonprofit organizations. The donations aim to make proper handwashing more accessible and combat hygiene poverty in central Ohio.

Located in Columbus, Ohio, the Human Service Chamber supports over 190 health and human services nonprofit organizations in the central Ohio area. The hand soap donations in honor of Global Handwashing Day will go to serve Lower Lights Christian Health Center, PrimaryOne Health, Heart of Ohio Family Health, Faith Mission, Maryhaven and Boundless Health.

You can learn more about philanthropy and community outreach at Bath & Body Works at bbwinc.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792964/bath-body-works-supports-global-handwashing-day

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
