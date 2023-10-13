Derayah Financial: Derayah and Al Ramz Forge Strategic Partnership to Bolster Market Making in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Derayah Financial, a leading Saudi financial services company, and Al Ramz Corporation PJSC, a renowned financial institution headquartered in the UAE, announced an agreement strategic partnership includes various investment banking aspects.

The announced strategic partnership aims to exchange knowledge and expertise under a new joint venture entity, aligning with CMA's vision to enhance the market and broaden investment offerings in the Saudi market. According to the agreement, both parties are committed to allocating the necessary investments and technical expertise to ensure the new company achieves its set objectives and helps it grow and attain a leading position in the sector.

The strategic partnership represents a milestone as it will be pivotal in enhancing the parties' position in Saudi Arabia's financial markets, according to the CEO of Derayah, "it helps to introduce high levels of service to clients, and leveraging their combined strengths and expertise to shape the future of market making and liquidity provision".

This partnership signifies a new era of cross-border financial collaboration, enhancing both companies' capacity to serve investors and contribute to the advancement of Saudi Arabia's thriving financial markets under "Vision 2030".

Market making and liquidity provision play critical roles in the health and vibrancy of financial markets. Through this partnership, Derayah and Al Ramz bolsters such key market mechanisms, driving the growth and resilience of Saudi Arabia's financial sector while offering clients enhanced trading possibilities and a more seamless investment experience.

The strategic partnership aligns with the vision of both sides, as it sets new standers in market making and liquidity provision through the combined experience and expertise of Derayah and Al Ramz, driving not only the growth of their institutions but also contributing positively to Saudi Arabia's thriving financial sector. This alliance underscores our unwavering commitment to our clients and stakeholders, according to the Group Managing Director of Al Ramz Corporation PJSC who stated that "the partnership aims to set new standards in market making and liquidity provision through the combined experience and expertise of Al Ramz and Derayah".

The announcement marks the mobilization of establishing the joint venture, after obtaining the regulatory approvals, and the teams are ready to start tapping the Saudi market with a focus on market making and liquidity provision. Both Al Ramz and Derayah are committed to realizing the full potential of this partnership and contributing to the growth and development of the Saudi financial industry.

Derayah Financial is a private joint stock company licensed by the Saudi Capital Markets Authority [CMA] and considered the largest unaffiliated financial broker based in Riyadh; it has achieved remarkable success since its launch in 2007. Derayah provides many services to its client base, including local, regional and international financial brokerage services, and it is considered the largest independent financial brokerage company in the Middle East and has the third largest market share in the Saudi market and the largest market share as a non-banking entity, in addition to the investment advice service and the investment funds supermarket service, in addition to managing financial assets and providing innovative investment solutions.

Al Ramz Corporation PJSC founded in 1998, it is a UAE domiciled public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. It provides a broad spectrum of services including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, security margins, market making, liquidity providing, public offering management and financial research.

