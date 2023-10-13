European Bobnet Group Showcases Groundbreaking Retail Automation Solutions at GITEX Dubai as it Announces Upcoming EUR 50 Million Series B Funding Round

Having previously secured EUR 15 Million in funding, Bobnet Group is looking to expand its retail automation solutions in the Middle East, as part of the company's global expansion

DUBAI,UAE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European start-up Bobnet , backed by NCH Capital, announces upcoming series B of EUR 50 million funding round, to address current challenges faced by major retail chains and the technological evolution of the industry towards automation and improved logistics processes.

Bobnet has already secured EUR 15 million in previous investments and is now seeking an additional EUR 50 million to expand its solutions to the Middle East, as part of the company's global expansion, as the region's retail industry is fast developing and embracing technological innovations.

Leading innovator in retail technology solutions, Bobnet Group, is thrilled to make its latest regional expansion announcement at this year's GITEX Global in Dubai, where the company is set to showcase its cutting-edge retail innovation products and unveil its recent milestones. The company has developed a breakthrough digital Chain Management System aimed at streamlining operations in the retail sector, and this new investment will enable them to offer their solutions on a global scale.

The Bobnet venture startup has been working since 2018 on a series of hardware and software automation solutions, developed to overcome problems of implementing and managing large retail chains. The company has succeeded in creating a chain of 120 automated selling food and grocery free checkout machines placed in a real- life use case market, whilst testing and optimizing its advanced hardware and software solutions, to create a fully functional management system of such retail chains.

"The Bobnet Chain Management system is the first software on the market able to conduct by itself operations for retail chains with thousands and millions of sales and logistic units, which are able to communicate with a cloud based infrastructure through IoT means. Thus, with our technology, creating a live physical retail chain, which is scattered in space and still operates as a single body in a fully automated mode, is now possible by almost fully eliminating the need for human involvement in the process.", explains Victor Popusoi, Bobnet 's founder.

To learn more about Bobnet Group hardware and software solutions for the retail industry firsthand, visit the company's booth at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai, located at H9-A16. The event will take place from the 16th to the 20th of October at Dubai Harbour.

For inquiries regarding investment opportunities and partnership details, please contact:

investin@bobnet.tech

+ 40766 350 466

