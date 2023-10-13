Anzeige
Texas Capital's Partnership With Presbyterian Night Shelter

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Brenda Rios, Presbyterian Night Shelter Vice President of Development, shares about partnering with the Texas Capital team. Hear more about Presbyterian Night Shelter's mission to break the cycle of homelessness in Tarrant County here.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the firm is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Texas Capital on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Texas Capital
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/texas-capital
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Texas Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792971/texas-capitals-partnership-with-presbyterian-night-shelter

