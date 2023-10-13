Albertsons Companies' Northeast Seattle Stores Donate Almost 1.4 Million Pounds of Food to North Helpline Since 2001

SEATTLE, WA/ ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Albertsons Companies

We're pleased to honor the associates who are the force behind our Recipe for Change. Since 2001, three of our stores in Northeast Seattle have reclaimed and donated almost 1.4 million pounds of edible food to North Helpline. Our store teams carefully cull, sort and pack the food to donate throughout the community, which both minimizes our food waste and provides more supply to the region's food banks. Thank you, team, for committing to a healthy future and supporting your local communities.



