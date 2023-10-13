Anzeige
Freitag, 13.10.2023
Warum ein Kauf dieser Aktie jetzt schnell Rendite bringen sollte!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Frankfurt
13.10.23
09:15 Uhr
21,400 Euro
+0,150
+0,71 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
13.10.2023 | 21:26
Albertsons Companies' Northeast Seattle Stores Donate Almost 1.4 Million Pounds of Food to North Helpline Since 2001

SEATTLE, WA/ ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Albertsons Companies

We're pleased to honor the associates who are the force behind our Recipe for Change.We're pleased to honor the associates who are the force behind our Recipe for Change.

We're pleased to honor the associates who are the force behind our Recipe for Change. Since 2001, three of our stores in Northeast Seattle have reclaimed and donated almost 1.4 million pounds of edible food to North Helpline. Our store teams carefully cull, sort and pack the food to donate throughout the community, which both minimizes our food waste and provides more supply to the region's food banks. Thank you, team, for committing to a healthy future and supporting your local communities.

Learn more in our 2023 ESG Report.

See original post on LinkedIn and learn more about the Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792973/albertsons-companies-northeast-seattle-stores-donate-almost-14-million-pounds-of-food-to-north-helpline-since-2001

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
