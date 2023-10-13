Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2023. The Company also filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") today.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $2.0 million, or16%, to $10.6 million from $12.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, due primarily to decreased medical device sales offset by increased repair revenue. We do not have much visibility into our customers' distribution networks, but we surmise the decline in medical device sales is due to a buildup of customer inventory. As previously disclosed, we launched an enhanced repair program this fiscal year to upgrade the handpiece we sell our largest customer to its most current generation, which drove the increase in repair revenue. Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $82,000, or 2%. Although gross profit decreased, our gross margin increased from 27% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, to 32% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, due to favorable product mix.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, decreased 23% to $1.8 million from $2.3 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter, due primarily to decreased expenditures of $455,000 in general and administrative expenses due mostly to reduced non-cash compensation related to stock compensation.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, decreased $336,000 to $1.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the corresponding quarter in 2022.

Year Ended June 30, 2023

Net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 increased $4.0 million, or 10%, to $46.0 million from $42.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, due primarily to increases in repair revenue as well as NRE and prototype services offset by a decrease in medical device revenue. Specifically, repair revenue increased $6.0 million due to the enhanced repair program that we launched with our largest customer this fiscal year, and NRE and prototype revenue increased $1.7 million due to several billable projects offset by a decrease in medical device revenue of $3.3 million, which we believe is caused by a buildup of customer inventory.

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 decreased $0.4 million, or 3%, to $12.7 million compared to $13.1 million for fiscal 2022, due to increased cost of sales.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 decreased 13% to $7.0 million from $8.0 million in the prior fiscal year. Of the total decrease in operating expenses, $875,000 relates to a decrease in general and administrative expenses from fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2023 due to reduced legal and settlement expenses related to employment matters and reduced non-cash compensation expense related to stock compensation.

Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, was $7.1 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for fiscal 2022. The most significant reason for the $2.5 million increase in net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, compared to the prior fiscal year, is the unrealized gain related to a warrant to purchase up to 5% of the outstanding stock of Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. ("Monogram") a start-up medical device company that we invested in during fiscal 2017. The Monogram warrant is the subject of a restatement of our previously issued financial statements described more fully in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC today.

CEO Comments

"We are very pleased to announce that we are fully operational in our Franklin facility." said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk. "While the build-out and validation activities took longer than expected, we are now well positioned to continue to grow the business, as reflected by our record back log of $41.6 million as of June 30, 2023. I am appreciative of the entire Pro-Dex team for their dedication to getting the Franklin facility completed and operational." Mr. Van Kirk continued, "We are excited to announce that we executed another distribution agreement in the fourth quarter for our thoracic driver, which launched in the first quarter of fiscal 2024."

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered, and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include "forward-looking statements" within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance (including, but not limited to, prospects for future growth and any potential for actual gain, if any, that may ultimately be realized from the Monogram warrant) as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business risks of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)



June 30,

2023 2022 ASSETS

(Restated) Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents........................................................ $ 2,936 $ 849 Investments............................................................................ 1,134 755 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 at June 30, 2023 and 2022.............................................. 9,952 15,384 Deferred costs.......................................................................... 494 710 Inventory........................................................................... 16,167 12,678 Prepaid expenses................................................................ 296 790 Total current assets...................................................... 30,979 31,166 Land and building, net............................................................. 6,249 6,343 Equipment and improvements, net............................................ 5,079 4,833 Right of use asset, net............................................................... 1,872 2,248 Intangibles, net........................................................................ 81 118 Deferred income taxes, net....................................................... - 256 Investments............................................................................. 7,521 4,083 Other assets............................................................................. 42 42 Total assets.................................................................. $ 51,823 $ 49,089

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable............................................................... $ 2,261 $ 3,761 Accrued liabilities.............................................................. 3,135 2,751 Income taxes payable......................................................... 453 544 Deferred revenue............................................................... - 1,013 Notes payable.................................................................... 3,827 3,285 Total current liabilities................................................. 9,676 11,354 Non-current liabilities: Lease liability, net of current portion.................................. 1,638 2,054 Deferred income taxes, net................................................. 8 - Notes payable, net of current portion.................................. 8,911 10,250 Total non-current liabilities........................................... 10,557 12,304 Total liabilities............................................................. 20,233 23,658

Commitments and Contingencies:

Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,545,309 and 3,596,131 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively......................... 6,767 7,682 Retained earnings.............................................................. 24,823 17,749 Total shareholders' equity............................................ 31,590 25,431 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity........................ $ 51,823 $ 49,089

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30, (Unaudited) Years Ended

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022



(Restated)

(Restated) Net sales......................................................................... $ 10,639 $ 12,615 $ 46,087 $ 42,041 Cost of sales ................................................................. 7,279 9,173 33,338 28,909 Gross profit.................................................................... 3,360 3,442 12,749 13,132

Operating expenses: Selling expenses......................................................... 9 12 155 91 General and administrative expenses..................... 1,046 1,501 4,028 4,903 Loss on disposal of equipment................................ - 21 - 35 Research and development costs............................. 695 726 2,804 2,980 Total operating expenses............................................ 1,750 2,260 6,987 8,009

Operating profit............................................................ 1,610 1,182 5,762 5,123 Interest expense............................................................ (145 ) (115 ) (533 ) (464 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investments...................... 492 965 3,899 931 Gain on sale of investments........................................ - 28 6 28 Interest and dividend income..................................... 58 26 294 76

Income before income taxes....................................... 2,015 2,086 9,428 5,694 Income tax expense...................................................... 514 249 2,354 1,122 Net income.................................................................... $ 1,501 $ 1,837 $ 7,074 $ 4,572

Basic & Diluted income per share: Basic net income per share.................................... $ 0.42 $ 0.51 $ 1.98 $ 1.26

Diluted net income per share................................. $ 0.42 $ 0.49 $ 1.95 $ 1.21

Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic....................................................................... 3,545,309 3,608,610 3,571,044 3,635,894 Diluted.................................................................... 3,610,109 3,731,419 3,636,944 3,763,345

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Years Ended June 30,

2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

(Restated) Net income.............................................................................................................................. $ 7,074 $ 4,572 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization....................................................................................... 857 726 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable equity investments......................................... (3,899 ) (931 ) Gain on sale of investments............................................................................................ (6 ) (28 ) Impairment of long-lived assets..................................................................................... - 84 Non-cash lease expense (recovery)................................................................................ (2 ) 13 Loss on sale or disposal of equipment.......................................................................... - 35 Amortization of loan fees................................................................................................ 12 9 Share-based compensation.............................................................................................. 766 1,275 Deferred income taxes..................................................................................................... 264 (63 ) Bad debt expense (recovery)........................................................................................... - (2 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable.................................................................................................... 5,432 (4,449 ) Deferred costs............................................................................................................... 216 (517 ) Inventory....................................................................................................................... (3,489 ) (4,241 ) Prepaid expenses.......................................................................................................... 494 (331 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses................................................................. (1,153 ) 1,991 Deferred revenue.......................................................................................................... (1,013 ) 863 Income taxes payable.................................................................................................. (91 ) 147 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities........................................................ 5,462 (847 )

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of equipment and improvements................................................................. (974 ) (1,638 ) Proceeds from sale of investments ................................................................................ 89 770 Increase in intangibles...................................................................................................... - (33 ) Purchase of investments.................................................................................................. - (334 ) Net cash used in investing activities.................................................................................. (885 ) (1,235 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on notes payable............................................................................ (6,093 ) (1,244 ) Borrowing from Minnesota Bank & Trust, net of loan origination fees................. 5,284 2,000 Repurchases of common stock....................................................................................... (1,547 ) (1,606 ) Payments of employee taxes on net issuance of common stock............................... (223 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP contributions........................... 89 60 Net cash used in financing activities.................................................................................. (2,490 ) (790 )

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents..................................................... 2,087 (2,872 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year.................................................................. 849 3,721 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year............................................................................. $ 2,936 $ 849

