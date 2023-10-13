Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2023) - Xineoh Technologies Inc. ("Xineoh" or the "Company") at the forefront of AI-driven insights, proudly announces a teaming agreement with a preeminent global technology consulting firm (the "Consulting Firm"). Xineoh is bound by confidentiality agreements that prevent the disclosure of the partner's identity. Together, Xineoh and the Consulting Firm are actively co-pitching Xineoh's AI solutions to clients, underscoring our combined strength and synergy.

One of the pivotal initiatives of this collaboration has been to respond to a Request for Proposal (RFP) with a renowned global leader in the consumer goods sector. This RFP signifies our joint commitment to deliver unparalleled value across consumer facing industries, showcasing the broad applicability of Xineoh's innovative AI solutions.

Xineoh's CEO, Vian Chinner, commented, "These joint RFP initiatives underscore the spirit of true collaboration. Teaming up with an industry giant and co-pitching to market leaders across sectors validates the more than 10 years that Xineoh has spent developing its proprietary AI algorithms.."

As we forge ahead, Xineoh and the Consulting Firm continue to engage with other major enterprises in diverse consumer facing sectors, exploring potential Proof of Concepts (POCs). Xineoh's continued expansion into these sectors cements its reputation as a top-tier solution for businesses seeking the most robust AI-powered consumer behaviour insights.

About Xineoh Technologies Inc.:

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Xineoh Technologies Inc. is a pioneering force, transforming raw data into actionable intelligence. Our proprietary AI algorithms offer businesses a unique lens, driving growth and redefining data-driven strategies.

For more information, please contact:



Vian Chinner

admin@xineoh.com

604-681-8030

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release discusses items that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements include those with respect to the details of the collaboration with the Consulting Firm, future customers and POCs, future prospects and strategy of the Company and the performance of its technology. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they can give no assurances that those expectations will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements and information. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) the Company will succeed in obtaining any necessary future financing to fund its ongoing operations, (ii) no material obstacles, technical or otherwise, will hinder the Company's operations, and (iii) the Company will be able implement its business plans in a profitable manner. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) the Company's failure to make effective use of its available funds, (ii) the failure of the Company's commercialization strategy for technical, logistical, labour-relations or other reasons, (iii) an increase in the Company's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations, (iv) cybersecurity issues, labour disputes or the materialization of similar risks, (v) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the Company from raising the funds that it requires on a timely basis, and (vi) generally, an inability of the Company to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

