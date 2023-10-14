TrizCom Public Relations Inc.: Total Eclipse DFW Shines Bright: Your Ultimate Resource for the 2024 Solar Eclipse in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Today, Total Eclipse DFW, an innovative regional campaign and website designed to be the central hub for the highly anticipated April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse and the Path of Totality in Dallas-Fort Worth, launched. Total Eclipse DFW will provide links to each page that uploads their events to the site - as well as to sponsors - and will promote the Metroplex at large as the best place in the U.S. to experience this rare Total Solar Eclipse. Importantly, Total Eclipse DFW will provide safe, ISO-certified Solar Eclipse viewing glasses. The Total Eclipse DFW geographic footprint includes 32 counties and more than 300 cities in the Path of Totality.

The Total Eclipse DFW website provides extensive information about Eclipse-related news and events in DFW, a list of the best places to view the Eclipse in each city, along with safety guidelines and more. The website will be updated regularly throughout the interval from now to April 8, 2024, so it is important to check it frequently for updates.



Total Eclipse DFW encourages any group, public or private, holding public-facing events to enter them on the website to ensure maximum exposure. The website will be promoted aggressively between now and April 8, 2024, to increase visibility and to ensure that everyone - residents and visitors alike - can see all the opportunities to enjoy the weekend and view this once-in-a-lifetime solar event. Terms for uploading events are included on the site.



Journalists from the U.S. and around the world are encouraged to contact Total Eclipse DFW as they are well-equipped to provide background and can connect you with subject matter experts in DFW.



TrizCom PR founded Total Eclipse DFW under the leadership of Jo Trizila, CEO. "After what happened to some in 2017, we couldn't stand by and watch while people lost out on the chance to experience a Total Solar Eclipse in their own backyards, especially since it hasn't happened here in more than 100 years and won't happen again in North Texas for almost 300 years!" she said.



In 2017, Jo's daughter Kate was in grade school. The entire school had been learning about the Eclipse for weeks, and the children were excited to see it. The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) had even purchased viewing glasses for everyone. Unfortunately, on the day of the partial Eclipse, it was discovered that the glasses were not ISO-certified, and the students could not go outside and watch the Eclipse.



Total Eclipse DFW was born from this disappointing experience.

Help people in DFW and worldwide understand the rarity and significance of a Total Solar Eclipse and The Path of Totality.

Foster collaboration among DFW cities, businesses and organizations to create the most attractive, safe and well-managed destination for the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse.

Promote DFW to local, regional, national and international audiences as the premier location to experience this extraordinary event.

Ensure people can access ISO-certified Solar Eclipse viewing glasses from a trusted source.

Help businesses and organizations capitalize on this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Currently, Total Eclipse DFW has commemorative ISO-certified Solar Eclipse glasses available in bulk. In the coming weeks, individuals will be able to order smaller sets.



The launch of Total Eclipse DFW is the first step in this plan. Visit the website at https://TotalEclipseDFW.com for more information. Check back often to see new information as it becomes available.

# # #

ABOUT TOTAL ECLIPSE DFW

Total Eclipse DFW is a regional campaign dedicated to showcasing the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse and the awe-inspiring Path of Totality as the quintessential celestial spectacle in North America. Operating as the central nexus, Total Eclipse DFW is the go-to resource for all aspects of the once-in-a-lifetime event, including Eclipse-related information and events specific to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Our core mission is to ensure universal access to ISO-certified safe Solar Eclipse viewing glasses while simultaneously engaging and partnering with residents, visitors, governmental entities, businesses and media to orchestrate an unforgettable Eclipse encounter for all involved. Furthermore, we take pride in championing Dallas-Fort Worth as the premier location to witness this extraordinary astronomical phenomenon. For more information, please visit https://TotalEclipseDFW.com.



ABOUT TRIZCOM PR

Award-winning TrizCom PR provides a full complement of strategic communications and public relations services to a wide variety of industries encompassing startup, health care, lifestyle, B2B, nonprofit, sports, food and beverage, technology, entertainment, events and beyond.TrizCom PR has built a dynamic track record by putting strategy before tactics and measuring every objective. TrizCom Public Relations is a National Certified Women Owned Business and recipient of multiple Public Relations Society of America awards, including the highly coveted Pegasus Award for Communications Excellence. For more information on TrizCom PR, go to www.TrizCom.com or call 972-247-1369.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR on behalf of Total Eclipse DFW

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078



Tammy Cancela

TrizCom PR on behalf of Total Eclipse DFW

Email: Tammy@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 972-898-8413

SOURCE: TrizCom Public Relations Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793010/total-eclipse-dfw-shines-bright-your-ultimate-resource-for-the-2024-solar-eclipse-in-dallas-fort-worth