Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2023) - Thanks to the visionary efforts of QazTrade JSC, a Trade and Economic Mission is set to take place in Dubai from October 15 to 17, 2023. This mission is poised to serve as a transformative platform for more than 30 Kazakhstan companies to showcase their products and services, fostering closer ties with investors and importers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The mission aims to fortify existing trade relationships and establish new ones, leading to a promising future of economic growth and collaboration.





Photo: Kazakhstan and UAE flags.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/183980_f77af3e8343f19a8_001full.jpg

Networking Opportunities and Knowledge Exchange:

One of the central goals of this event is to foster meaningful connections among attendees. The Trade and Economic Mission provides the perfect platform for individuals to network with like-minded peers. It's an avenue for attendees to exchange ideas, strategies, and insights, setting the stage for lasting business partnerships.

Business Matchmaking Sessions:

Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of this mission is the exclusive business matchmaking sessions in the speed dating format. These sessions are a direct path to making deals and forging partnerships that can shape the future. It's a unique opportunity for Kazakhstan companies to find their ideal partners in the UAE and vice versa. Every participating company will be given a table, meticulously designed to showcase their unique offerings. These tables will serve as a vibrant canvas where attendees can not only sample the products but also peruse through detailed catalogs and explore the terms and conditions of potential collaborations.

Within this diverse assembly of 30 participants, a rich tapestry of industries is represented. Among them, numerous food companies stand ready to tantalize taste buds with their offerings, including exquisite sunflower oils, delectable meat products, indulgent cookies, flavorful ketchups, and savory croutons. The array of culinary delights promises to be a feast for the senses, a testament to the gastronomic diversity of Kazakhstan.

In tandem with the culinary treasures, the mission also hosts a stellar contingent of high-caliber IT companies. These tech-savvy innovators specialize in data and software analytics, offering cutting-edge solutions that promise to redefine business intelligence. Furthermore, they venture into the immersive worlds of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), creating transformative educational experiences that are set to reshape the landscape of learning and engagement.





Photo: B2B matchmaking session

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/183980_f77af3e8343f19a8_002full.jpg

Kazakh IT Companies at the Forefront of Innovation: Showcasing Excellence at Exhibitions in Dubai 2023

Right after the Trade and Economic Mission Kazakhstan's brightest IT talents are gearing up to make a significant mark on the global stage. Companies will be attending world's renowned IT exhibition in Dubai, which is poised to host an array of visionary Kazakh IT companies, who are eager to demonstrate their cutting-edge solutions, unparalleled expertise, and unwavering commitment to technological excellence.

Parqour: A Leading Innovator in Tech

A significant highlight of the Trade and Economic Mission is the participation of Parqour, a renowned software developer of smart parking systems. Parqour specializes in streamlining parking operations and enhancing the customer experience. Parqour is already operating in US, UK, Switzerland, Central Asian and Middle East region. Parqour is visiting Dubai to showcase its smart parking technologies that are set to revolutionize the way people interact with parking facilities. This addition to the event promises to be a game-changer, demonstrating how technology can open new doors for business growth and customer satisfaction.





Photo: Parqour features

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/183980_f77af3e8343f19a8_003full.jpg

Positive Impact on Export Potential:

QazTrade JSC specialists have carefully assessed the potential of this event and are confident that it will have a profound impact on Kazakhstan's export potential. The event paves the way for flourishing partnerships between Kazakhstan and UAE companies, opening doors to exciting opportunities for both nations.

The Trade and Economic Mission in Dubai is more than just a conference; it's a platform for Kazakhstan companies to embark on an international journey. With a focus on networking, knowledge exchange, and business matchmaking, it's poised to take Kazakhstan's export potential to new heights. As Parqour and other innovative companies visit Dubai for exhibitions, the future of trade and economic collaboration between Kazakhstan and the UAE looks brighter than ever.

Contact

QazTrade

Amina Ismagulova

+7 708 978 7776

pr@stankeviciusmgm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183980