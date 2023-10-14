Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2023) - Blacksteel Energy Inc. ("Blacksteel" or the "Corporation") is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted September 1, 2023 (the "MCTO") by its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), following the Corporation's announcement on August 25, 2023 (the "Default Announcement") that it was unable to file its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certificates for the year ended April 30, 2023 (the "Documents") on or before August 29, 2023, as required under applicable securities laws.

In addition, the Corporation was unable to file its interim first quarter financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certificates for the period ended July 31, 2023 (the "Q1 Statements") on or before September 29, 2023, as required under applicable securities laws.

The Corporation now expects to file the Documents and its Q1 Statements on or about November 3, 2023.

There are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. In addition: (i) the Corporation is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Documents is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release; (ii) the Corporation does not have any information at this time regarding any anticipated specified default subsequent to the default in filing the Documents; (iii) the Corporation is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.

Blacksteel Energy Inc.

Blacksteel is a junior oil and gas company involved in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources.

Duncan Nightingale

President and CEO

(587) 433-4159

duncan@blacksteelenergy.ca

Jeff Callaway

EVP and CFO

(403) 540-2408

jeff@blacksteelenergy.ca

www.blacksteelenergy.ca

