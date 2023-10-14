Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2023) - GSI Exchange is leading the way in precious metals, proudly announcing a harmonious settlement with the state of Texas through a jointly crafted Consent Decree.

This Decree allows certain Texas residents and eligible investors from other states joining the settlement the choice to keep their position or return their metals for their original purchase price.

"In far too many cases, alleged violations of investor protection laws correlate with significant financial losses," said Texas State Securities Board Commissioner Travis J. Iles. "The settlement with GSI Exchange [and CEO Anthony Allen] Anderson is different. Instead of recognizing these financial losses, the settlement financially benefits clients that purchased precious metals. The agency appreciates GSI Exchange's efforts in drawing the matter towards a conclusion and enhancing their compliance with laws designed to protect our investors."

Anthony Allen Anderson, the firm's Managing Member, explained, "We're setting a new benchmark, implementing an industry-leading compliance plan that provides our customers additional comfort and transparency in their dealings with us."

GSI Exchange has been proactive, enhancing its corporate compliance policies to ensure they strictly focus on their operations without offering investment advice. This settlement does not serve as an admission of any wrongdoing on the part of GSI or its representatives.

GSI Exchange has always prioritized exceptional client service. "Our recent agreement with Texas reaffirms our dedication to investor protection. We're delighted to have reached a resolution that benefits everyone involved," shared a company representative.

About GSI Exchange

Established by seasoned professionals, GSI Exchange stands tall as a leading national coin and precious metals entity, celebrated for its stellar reputation. The company boasts a five-star rating on Google Reviews and an AAA rating with the Business Consumer Alliance (BCA). Further, GSI Exchange is an esteemed member of the National Coin and Bullion Association and holds a five-star rating on BBB reviews. Authentic customer testimonials are available as live audio reviews on their website.

With a delivery management team that has over 75 years of combined market experience, GSI Exchange has fostered robust ties with major suppliers nationwide.

GSI Exchange has successfully conducted over $100 million in transactions. They specialize in discreetly delivering physical gold and silver to homes across the U.S. and to precious metals IRAs.

They offer a vast inventory of premium silver, gold, palladium, and platinum coins, all priced competitively.

For more details, visit GSI Exchange or dial 1.800.474.9159.

For Media Inquiries:

Travis Parker

Chief Compliance Officer

Phone: 800-474-9159, Option 1, Ext. 245

Email: compliance@gsiexchange.com

