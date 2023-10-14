bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Teams up with Industry Giant, United Natural Food Canada, Unleashing Access to UNFI'S Distribution Network of 5000+ Grocery Retailers Nationwide

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A),(WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that it has inked an essential retail distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with United Natural Foods Canada, ("UNFI Canada" or the "Distribution Partner"). This strategic alliance signifies a remarkable leap forward for bettermoo(d), as it will enable the Company through UNFI Canada to tap into a vast network of over 5,000 retailers throughout Canada, and get MoodrinkTM onto grocery shelves.

UNFI Canada, a subsidiary of the renowned United Natural Foods, Inc. ("UNFI"), is among North America's foremost distributors of natural, organic, and specialty food products. UNFI boasts an extensive reach with 50 distribution centers, serving an extensive portfolio of approximately 30,000 retail partners spanning both the United States and Canada.1 These retail partners encompass a diverse range, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers, and food service customers.

By partnering with UNFI Canada, bettermoo(d) gains exposure to their vast distribution network, and roster of over 5,000 retailers which incorporates some of the most prominent grocery retail chains across Canada, including Whole Foods, Loblaws, Metro and Sobeys. bettermoo(d) anticipates this partnership to allow for the deployment and execution of its national distribution strategy to roll out quite rapidly and is excited for the widespread introduction of MoodrinkTM.

Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d), stated, "We are elated to be joining with one of the largest distribution partners in North America for the roll out of MoodrinkTM to numerous retailers across Canada. We believe this will allow for rapid expansion and increased visibility for the brand and are eager to have MoodrinkTM readily available to consumers nationwide."

UNFI is committed to sustainability and environmental consciousness and adheres to a strict 'year 2030' agenda centered on the theme "Better for All," which is aligned to three pillars: Building Better for Our World, Our Communities, and Our People. UNFI's "Better for All" pillars are complimentary to and also underpin bettermoo(d)'s own commitments to sustainability and environmentally conscious, which are focussed on providing its consumers with high-quality, plant-based products that are good for both people and the planet.

Under the Agreement, the Distribution Partner will be entitled to a commission on product distribution through its network.

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour.

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the goal of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

