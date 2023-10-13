1st Capital Bank: 1st Capital Bancorp Announces Retirement of President, Jon Ditlevsen

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (OTC Pink: FISB) announced today the upcoming retirement of President and Chief Lending Officer, Jon Ditlevsen, in January 2024.



Jon has served as President since April of 2020 and as EVP, Chief Lending Officer since 2013. He is a veteran California Banker with nearly 40 years of financial institution experience in, community, regional and national banks. Native to the Central Coast of California, he has served in the various markets 1st Capital Bank operates.

As part of this transition, Jon has been instrumental in the identification of and the development of his successor. An announcement will be made in a separate release. Jon will continue to aid in transition until his retirement date.

"We appreciate Jon's contribution over the past eleven years and wish him and his family well in retirement," said Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer.

